Early childhood education advocates won a surprise victory Tuesday when the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to adopt new early learning standards for young children despite criticism that the benchmarks are politicized.
The revisions won approval from BESE on a 7-2 vote over opposition from state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and board president Jim Garvey, who said the changes needed more work.
House Education Committee Chair Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, also asked for a delay and noted that the Legislature will have the final say on whether the new standards take effect.
Libbie Sonnier, who led a 25-member panel that crafted the benchmarks, said they were the product of a year's work by highly qualified academicians as well as child care owners, parents and others.
"These standards were strategic," Sonnier told BESE.
The new goals apply to how teachers, parents and others should expect youngsters up to age 5 to progress in early literacy, cognitive and physical development.
Specific standards are spelled out for each age, and the changes would take the place of guidelines put in place in 2013.
Critics were incensed about how experts should handle "social and emotional development," and they said the revisions were too linked to a non-profit group called CASEL that touts the need for instruction on gender identity and racism.
Brumley, who asked BESE to merely accept the standards without action Tuesday, said last week the blueprint included "potentially divisive concepts" and needed more work.
Garvey, a Metairie attorney, said he received numerous emails from taxpayers who said they had just learned about the revised benchmarks.
He said it made sense for the state Department of Education to extend the public comment period before any BESE vote.
Kira Orange Jones, vice-president of the board, made the motion to approve the benchmarks, which then won lopsided approval.
The vote was technically a committee tally but full board approval is expected Wednesday.
Holly Boffy, a BESE member who lives in Lafayette, said she supported the standards put in place in 2013.
"I feel like we are in a good place for this, to be even better than what we have had for our students for the past 10 years," Boffy said.
She said there is a misunderstanding over the difference between standards and curriculum, and guidelines promoted by individual groups may never be used in Louisiana classrooms.
Sonnier is executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, which is the state's mainline group for early childhood education advocacy.
In the days leading up to the vote the organization twice urged its members to send emails and other messages to BESE members aimed at winning approval for the standards Tuesday.
Concerns by Brumley and others appeared likely to slow that push.
Harris told BESE he has heard lots of concerns from parents about the changes.
The lawmaker did not spell out specific objections.
Rep. Beryl Amedée, R-Houma, a member of the House Education Committee, also urged the board to delay action on the benchmarks.
Amedée said the revisions seems to keep parents out of the conversation and that more time would allow for vital public input.
Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge and another member of the House Education Committee, noted that she is a longtime educator and she praised the work of Sonnier and others on the review committee.
"Just one voice from the education committee that would say I think these standards are excellent and I would support them today," Freiberg said.
Voting for the standards were Kira Orange Jones, of New Orleans; Holly Boffy, Lafayette; Preston Castille, Baton Rouge; Belinda Davis, Baton Rouge; Ashley Ellis, Monroe; Ronnie Morris, Baton Rouge and Thomas Roque, Alexandria.
Opposed were Jim Garvey, Metairie and Michael Melerine, Shreveport.