As a way of reining in medical expenses, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is weighing whether new employees should have to work longer before they can retire and continue to enjoy partially or fully paid health insurance.
The proposal, which will be considered when the School Board meets Thursday at 5 p.m., also calls preventing the nine School Board members from staying on the district's health insurance after they leave the board.
Neither change would apply to current employees or board members. They would affect employees hired after Jan. 1, and School Board members elected or appointed in the future.
The School Board is meeting at the Professional Development Center, located at 3000 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
The proposed employee benefit changes are not coming from the office of Interim Superintendent Adam Smith. Rather, Board President Mike Gaudet is sponsoring the proposal. He said he’s been nursing the idea for several months.
“I’m trying to bring (our benefits) more in line and make them more realistic,” Gaudet said.
School officials surveyed local school districts, as well the state-run Office of Group Benefits, and found that East Baton Rouge Parish offers among the more generous benefits in the region when it comes to when employees can retire with full medical insurance.
Gaudet’s proposal, however, would reverse that and make the school district among the least generous in the region on that score.
Currently, East Baton Rouge Parish school employees can retire and keep their full medical coverage after 10 years on the job. For employees who retire with between six and nine years of employment, the school system will pay between 20 and 80% of the employer portion of the monthly premiums.
Gaudet is proposing that full vesting in retiree health insurance should not occur until employees have worked at least 20 years with the system and only if they are at least 55 years old. Employees who retire with 10 and 14 years of experience would have 30% of their employer premiums paid, while retirees with 15 to 19 years would have 60% of those premiums paid. Finally, retirees with 20 or more years of experience but who are not less than 55 years old would get only 80% of their employer premium paid.
The benefit levels that Gaudet is suggesting are similar to the levels offered by the Office of Group Benefits, which many school districts participate in. The state agency, though, allows retirees with less than 10 years of experience to draw minimal benefits.
Gaudet, who retired in 2014 as a vice president from Albemarle, said public sector employees stand out in offering this kind of benefit at all.
“Most private employers no longer provide health insurance benefits after retirement for new employees,” Gaudet said.
Gaudet said he’s not in a hurry to get the proposal approved and said he’s open to compromise. He also noted that it’s unclear how much money the change would save and that it will be awhile before any savings are realized.
“It won’t provide any benefits for at least five years,” he said. “So it’s not going to be balancing any budgets.”
As far as the changes for School Board members, Gaudet is hitting on an issue that has been used against board members for years at election time.
Currently, board members can be vested after just eight years of service. Gaudet would let new board members participate in the insurance plan, but bar them from staying on district insurance after they leave.
Retiree medical coverage — worth an estimated $8,000 to $9,000 a year for families — is one of the few perks of serving on the School Board. Considered a part-time job, School Board members are paid only $9,600 a year; the board president earns $10,800 a year.
Gaudet said he has no interest in applying the change to current board members.
“We should not go retroactive,” he said. “People have already made life plans based on this.”