A special meeting Thursday of Louisiana's top school board has set off alarms that the board may vote to shelve some of the state's modest high school graduation rules that are blocking some students from getting their diplomas.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is scheduled to meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss possible revisions in the graduation requirements, including the rule that graduating seniors show they have a minimal understanding of English, algebra I and other subjects.

The unusual gathering was initiated by Holly Boffy, a BESE member who lives in Lafayette.

Boffy could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

But officials familiar with the issue said Boffy and other board members are getting complaints that students are learning they cannot graduate, just days ahead of ceremonies in some school districts.

They say problems for the past two years linked to the coronavirus pandemic, including start-and-stop school schedules and online learning that showed mixed results at best, resulted in students failing to meet graduation requirements.

Critics question why the issue has surfaced just days ahead of graduation, and questioned how districts have been using the $4 billion in federal aid aimed in part at repairing learning loss triggered by the pandemic.

Erin Bendily, a former top official of the state Department of Education, said Wednesday the Class of 2022 has shown academic outcomes similar to those before the pandemic.

"Now is not the time to roll back expectations for our students or water down accountability for our schools," said Bendily, vice-president for policy & strategy for the Pelican Institute for Public Policy.

"With just 45% of our high school students scoring proficient in English and 30% in math we should be working harder than ever to prepare them for the increasingly rigorous demands of today's economy," Bendily said in an email.

How many students would be affected by the waivers is unclear.

In another twist, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley has not taken a stance on the possibility of issuing graduation waivers.

However, the state Department of Education last year opposed a similar request for the Lafourche Parish School District after Hurricane Ida did major damages to Lafourche and other parishes.

Graduating high school seniors are supposed to earn at least the fourth of five achievement levels -- approaching basic -- in three subjects to earn a standard diploma.

The subjects are English I or English II; algebra I or geometry and biology and U. S. history.

Brigitte Nieland, director of government relations for the advocacy group Stand For Children, said Wednesday she understands that Boffy requested the meeting "because there are some students in Lafayette Parish who are at approaching basic and cannot graduate."

"She wants a waiver blaming COVID even though students have been in class for two years and the data shows that they are back at pretty much the same performance level as before COVID," Nieland said.

"And my question is what have they done with their share of the $4 billion in (federal) funds that were sent to the state to target exactly that kind of problem."

Others noted that the state requires students to be offered 30 hours of remediation each year when they fall to pass an end-of-course exam.

Students can also take credit recovery, retest and possibly earn their high school diploma during the summer.

Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said he has alerted superintendents about the special BESE meeting but the group does not have a position on the possibility of waivers.

Districts earn points for high school graduates, which means if more students collect a diploma it would enhance their annual school performance score, which is linked to a letter grade.

