State Superintendent of Education John White got a positive job review Wednesday, the sixth consecutive year he has done so.

The announcement followed an 80-minute closed-door meeting of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"The overall evaluation of the board was satisfactory and that he is making adequate progress on the goals of BESE," Gary Jones, president of the board, said after the meeting.

"I can't go into specifics," Jones said. "That is a protected document."

White said afterwards that, since half of the review is based on student progress, he knew those results in advance of the evaluation.

"I think the qualitative part, which is the observed performance, is fair," he said. "We had a good conversation around strengths and weaknesses."

The score means White is categorized as effective/proficient, which is the second highest of four categories.

Teachers are rated using the same categories.

The score is similar to the one he got last year.

In 2016 it was 3.166 and in 2015 it was 3.3.

In a tweet, the superintendent said he will study the results and share more details later.

White, who has held the job since 2012, is paid $275,000 per year and operates on a month-to-month contract.

BESE has been unable to agree on a contract extension.

That issue was not part of Wednesday's job review.

Last year there was talk on BESE of forcing the contract issue, and possibly voting on whether to extend it.

But that did not happen and the issue rarely surfaces.

Both White and the board appear content with the monthly contract, which has been the arrangement for the past 30 months.

While White and Gov. John Bel Edwards often differ on key public school issues, the pair rarely disagree in public.

Edwards repeatedly vowed during his run for office in 2015 to replace the superintendent but later shelved that effort when it was obvious BESE had no such interest.

The governor, who met with White and some panel members on Tuesday, has three appointees on the 11-member panel.

Eight votes are needed to hire and fire a superintendent.

Asked on his monthly radio show Wednesday about the evaluation Edwards said, "I have had policy disagreements with Superintendent White that go back six or seven years, and they are significant, but he is the superintendent of education and we need education in Louisiana to be improved."

Edwards said, "Are we making gains and are the gains enough to keep us competitive with other states? "There are way too many factors involved for me to say I would give him a 'C" or an 'A'"

"As long as he is the superintendent and I'm the governor I'm going to work with him."

BESE sets policies for about 700,000 public school students statewide.

White is in charge of carrying out those policies.

(Some information for this story was provided by Elizabeth Crisp of the Capitol News Bureau).