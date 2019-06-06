The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board made clear Thursday night that the proposed $454.1 million general operating budget it was presented two weeks ago is not lean enough and instead the board is looking for another $7.1 million in cuts.

Finding that much money would produce a balanced budget, one where spending balances with revenue. The last time the school system managed that was in 2012.

A balanced budget would also mean the school system would avoid dipping into reserves, which are expected to shrink from $23.9 million to just $16.7 million if the proposed budget is approved without changes.

Finding those added savings, though, means this year’s budget process is likely to run into July. The last time the board took so long to approve a budget was in 2013.

Board President Michael Gaudet, who described the proposed general fund budget as a “work in progress,” said Thursday he’s not planning a final vote until the board meets July 18; previously the final vote was set for June 20. The next budget debate is scheduled June 18.

Kelly Lopez, chief financial officer, said she’s looking at ways to erase that $7.1 million in overspending.

“Our goal is zero (in deficit spending),” Lopez said.

The proposed general operating budget sketches out spending plans for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which starts July 1. The current budget is about $470 million. The general fund accounts for about three-quarters of all school spending each year.

The proposed budget, released May 22, already calls for a 3.4 percent cut in that spending in ‘19-20, eliminating nearly 200 jobs and spending less on textbooks and transportation. But the net $18.2 million in savings would still not be enough to balance spending and revenue.

Lopez said the state education budget, which was approved this week, should help. It includes a $1,000 pay raise for teachers and $500 pay raise for support personnel. It also includes a modest increase in other education funding.

The added state money is not currently in the 306-page document, but Lopez plans to add it in soon. She said she thinks it will reduce overspending from $7.1 million to perhaps $4.5 million, but she said she’s still working on those estimates.

Gaudet urged board members to get familiar with the budget.

“I encourage everyone to immerse themselves in it,” he said. “If you can’t go to sleep, keep it by your bedside.”

Even as the board struggles to find additional areas to save money, a couple of board members questioned some of the cuts already on the table.

Board members Tramelle Howard and Dadrius Lanus, who both took office in January, said they’re distressed that so many cuts are coming from the classroom.

“I can’t support these reductions,” Howard said. “I can’t support continually cutting from the classroom.”

Superintendent Drake, however, said it’s hard to avoid classroom cuts because so much of the budget is tied up in salaries and benefits. Even so, only 39 percent of the savings in the proposed budget comes from classroom instruction. The rest, he said, comes from non-instructional areas.

A lot of the classroom cuts arose from a stricter application of the school system’s existing staffing formulas.

“We were overstaffed in a lot of schools,” Drake explained.

A total of 190 positions were targeted through this staffing process and more than 150 individuals consequently have been forced to look for other jobs in the school district. Currently about 50 teaches are still looking.

The proposed job cuts in the budget range from four school librarians to 68 classroom teachers. Also targeted are positions for four principals and 17 assistant principals.

Drake is also calling for new spending, including $1 million for final flood repairs stemming from the 2016 floods and $912,000 for 14 new positions for magnet schools. The budget also includes $50,000 to help fund the search to find Drake’s replacement; he's retiring in June 2020.

The school system has dealt with financial problems for a decade, going back to the economic downturn in 2009. Since then, state education funding has remained flat while school expenses have increased.

One big cost driver has been the growth of charter schools in Baton Rouge. For years, only a handful of charter schools operated in Baton Rouge. Now there are 29 and these schools — public school run privately via charters — educate about 10,000 students in the district.