The deadline for families of East Baton Rouge Parish schoolchildren to sign up for special home delivery of school meals for the Thanksgiving break has been pushed back to 5 p.m. Thursday, a day later than originally.
The school system learned about the option last week and announced the special home delivery program late Monday. All of the nearly 41,000 students in the school district are eligible, as well as students in other schools in the parish — excluding Baker, Central and Zachary — who already receive free meals in school. Also eligible are their younger siblings who aren’t yet school age.
Families can sign up by heading to bit.ly/ebrmealdelivery and filling out a short sign-up form.
Nadine Mann, director of the Child Nutrition program, said she extended the deadline 24 hours since there was such short notice. As of late Wednesday morning, an estimated 6,000 children had signed up and there's capacity for about 15,000 meals to be delivered.
Baton Rouge-based TDP Group, which does business as Focus Foods, is preparing the meals and delivering them. For the past three weeks, Focus Foods has been delivering meals to Baton Rouge school children who have opted to learn strictly virtually from home. Currently about 1,500 children are receiving these meals.
Those participating will receive boxes of frozen dinners along with other food items that work out to five lunches, breakfasts and suppers, as well as snacks. Focus Foods will deliver the food boxes between Saturday and Wednesday.