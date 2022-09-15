Paul Anderson looked on with pride this week as his son, Preston, landed his first job — not just any teenage job, but a paid internship with an architectural firm in Baton Rouge.
But Dad is a little uneasy with where that $15 an hour paycheck is going.
“He wants his car faster than we’re willing to give it,” Anderson said.
Preston Anderson is one of 147 seniors in Baton Rouge high schools who will work for special internships this school year. They were selected from more than 300 applicants.
The new internship program is an initiative from East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse.
When he was a teenager growing up in Long Island, N.Y., Narcisse said, he was pushed into internships and other educational opportunities by his parents, who had emigrated from Haiti. He credits those opportunities with changing his life. Now, he wants all teenagers to have what he had.
“What we are trying to do is give all kids, no matter what community they live in, this opportunity,” Narcisse said.
Similar to his ambitious Pathways to Bright Futures program, Narcisse is calling for a fast expansion after year one: 1,000 internships next year and 2,500 the following year.
And these internships are not meant to be mundane jobs but ones that set students on the road to “high skill, high wage jobs.”
“It’s not just making copies,” he said. “It’s understanding strategy and meaning, all that stuff that we adults do every day.”
The estimated cost for the initial group of interns is $367,500, about $2,500 per intern, which is funded from the district's general operating budget.
Speaking at an event at Baton Rouge Community College, Narcisse addressed the initial group of interns. He said he expects them to help increase demand by telling their fellow students how great the program is.
“If I have a program like this, getting $15 an hour, I’d be walking around with a skip in my step," Narcisse said.
Adding internships, though, will require not only student interest, but interest from employers.
Thirty-seven employers stepped up for the initial round of interns. Narcisse said next year he will be asking more employers for more slots and more the year after that. With Baton Rouge being a state capital, he sees a lot of potential for growth.
“I always tell people you either go big or you go home,” Narcisse said.
Trey Godfrey, a vice president with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said his head was spinning when the superintendent approached the chamber a year ago and laid out the scope of his ambitions.
“It begins to dawn on you that this thing he’s talking about could be really impactful,” Godfrey recalled.
Local hospitals are a big source of internships this year. Our Lady of the Lake offered the most internships, 50. And Liberty High students were the biggest takers of this largesse.
Tra Alston, a senior at Liberty High, said the strong interest from Liberty is no accident. The high school has a biomedical program where seniors take a final “capstone” course in which students on their own have had to find an internship.
“I was getting a lot of no's,” Alston said. “(Employers would say) we can’t do it. You’re a liability. All that.”
But when he learned that the school system was finding him an internship, he was relieved.
“Thankfully, this happened,” Alston said. “No more obstacles.”
Ben Necaise, a district administrator who oversees workforce development initiatives, said student internships aren’t new. A “couple hundred a year” have found internships in years past, often getting help from a career education teacher or leveraging their after-school jobs for course credit that the district offers for internships.
“That was great for soft skills, but was not actually aligned to their aspirational careers,” Necaise said.
The new district internships are centrally organized to try to match students with jobs in their likely career area.
It’s not perfect.
Preston Anderson, the senior at Woodlawn High, has been assigned to work with Fusion Architecture in Baton Rouge. The only problem is he expressed interest not in architecture but in welding. His father, Paul Anderson, said he’s going to talk with his son’s adviser to see if they want to stick with the internship.
“He may switch over,” said his father. “(Architects) do a lot of stuff too. We’ll see.”
Necaise noted that this year is a pilot and the district will learn and improve the program as time goes on. He also said there are employers who are still considering adding interns in the future.
“We have a lot of interest from businesses saying maybe second semester we’ll jump on,” Necaise said.