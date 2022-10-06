East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Sito Narcisse said his staff has made “exhaustive attempts” to verify complaints lodged against a controversial Sept. 20 “Day of Hope” field trip to a church in Baton Rouge and has been unable "to find verifiable evidence supporting any of those claims and accusations.”
Narcisse’s statement was issued just prior to East Baton Rouge Parish School Board’s scheduled meeting Thursday night where it is set to consider a resolution calling for “a fact-finding investigation regarding concerns expressed by constituents about the Day of Hope event.
While saying that conducting a second investigation is “within its discretion,” Narcisse makes clear he considers it unnecessary to spend “additional taxpayer dollars, staff time, and critical resources to duplicate the efforts of the past two weeks that resulted in no evidence to match the allegations."
The resolution is being proposed by board members Dawn Collins and Evelyn Ware-Jackson, who have been most at odds with Supt. Narcisse on a variety of issues.
The proposed investigation would be led by Gwynn Shamlin, general counsel for the school system. Shamlin would be tasked with producing an “expeditious report" so that the board could “quickly work to prevent any future occurrences of any allegations found to be factual.”
Despite widespread speculation from adults who were not present at Living Faith Christian Church on Sept 20, the district has thus far “found no evidential proof or verification of claims based on their secondhand information,” Narcisse said in his statement.
“Considering this was an event attended by approximately 2,100 students, organizers, and staff volunteers — most, if not all of whom had cell phone cameras in their pockets — we feel certain that if the claims contained demonstrable facts, we would be able to verify them with hard evidence and would surely take appropriate action,” Narcisse said. “We simply have not discovered, nor have we received any such evidence.”
The Day of Hope, billed as a “College & Career Fair,” was sponsored by 29:11 Mentoring Families, a local nonprofit, and it attracted more than 2,100 students from high schools across Baton Rouge. The 29:11 group has sponsored similar events for years, but the Sept. 20 event was larger than those in the past.
Some students and parents claim they were misled into participating in what they say turned out to be a religious event. They also question the decision of the organizers to separate students by gender. Female students listened to three speakers who spoke about personal experiences with being a virgin during college, sexual assault and suicide. Male students, however, mostly played games.
The Advocate has spoken directly with several students who were there that day and who had varying concerns. Other news outlets have likewise quoted students with concerns.
Other students have shared their concerns online, and yet more parents and teachers have come forward to share accounts they’ve heard from individuals who were there that day.
At the same time, many students have also taken to social media to say how much they enjoyed and valued the Day of Hope and to level criticism of their own at their upset peers.
In his statement, Narcisse tries to cast doubt on the students who have spoken out.
“There have been no direct, attributable quotes to support narratives provided by a few individual students, nor have we found consensus in media reports about what may or may not have happened that day,” Narcisse wrote. “The claims made are not ‘testimony.’ They are subjective, individual, and personal accounts provided by a few.”
Narcisse's statement tracks internal communications detailing the internal efforts to verify what occurred Sept. 20 that were released pursuant to a local citizen's public record request.
The statement is unlikely to end the debate. Earlier this week, the American Civil Liberties Union sent highlighting allegations of "discrimination based on gender, discrimination against transgender students, and school-sponsored promotion of religion” at the event and requested a meeting with school officials to discuss the matter.