The U. S. Department of Education has approved Louisiana's plan for spending its latest injection of federal coronavirus aid, officials announced Friday morning.

The action paves the way for the state to get another $870 million out of $2.6 billion in money funded by the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ARP ESSER.

Louisiana was one of four states whose plans were approved, raising the total to 32 states.

Earlier this year federal officials distributed two thirds of the money to 50 states and the District of Columbia -- $81 billion.

"It is heartening to see, reflected in these state plans, the ways in which states are thinking deeply about how to use American Rescue Plan funds to continue to provide critical support to schools and communities, particularly as we move into the summer and look ahead to the upcoming academic year," U. S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Public schools here are getting about $4 billion in coronavirus relief from three rounds of federal aid approved by Congress in 2021 and 2020.

The state plans focus on helping students living in poverty and other underserved populations whose instruction was interrupted; expanded summer learning; widened afterschool programs and a focus on early literacy, among other areas.

"These resources will help get us safely back to school this fall and address the learning loss and the social and emotional toll that the last year took on students, educators and our communities," said 2nd District U. S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, also in a statement.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said, "I'm excited to see the tremendous progress our students will make by school systems collectively focusing their funds, time and effort into areas that bolster student achievement."