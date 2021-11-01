In a letter to state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, 14 Republican House members questioned the need for children ages 5-11 to get the coronavirus vaccine and said parents should be present if the vaccine is offered at public schools.

"The likelihood of children of this age group with no comorbidities to survive from COVID is 99.9973%," the lawmakers said in their letter, dated Nov. 1.

"Their immune system is more robust. The number one risk factor for COVID is age," according to the letter.

Federal officials are in the process of authorizing the vaccine for the nation's youngest students, and some parents are anxious to have their children get the vaccine 19 months into the pandemic.

The letter is signed by a host of GOP lawmakers who have criticized pandemic-related mitigation measures for months, including state Reps. Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales, Valerie Hodges, R-Denham Springs and Rep. Blake MIguez, R-Erath and a part of House leadership.

"We would note COVID, like influenza, is not a vaccine preventable disease and according to (state law) it should not be placed on the list of required immunizations for students," the letter says.

"Should any school district, medical professional or government agency arrange a vaccination mobile unit or school-based clinic during school hours we believe parents should be present should their minor children be immunized," the lawmakers said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards last week lifted the state's indoor face mask mandate amid declining numbers of coronavirus cases.

However, Edwards kept the directive in place in school districts that opt to allow their children to remain in classrooms if they are exposed to the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that exposed students be quarantined for at least seven days.

