A month after its previous principal was removed, Liberty High learned Monday that its new leader is Brandon Levatino, the longtime principal of Northeast High School in Pride.

Levatino’s selection at Liberty High principal was announced to the school Monday morning, and he is scheduled to take over the job on Dec. 7. He was one of six finalists, said Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.

Shawonna Ross, an assistant principal who has been serving this past month as Liberty’s acting principal, will replace Levatino at Northeast High, Gast said.

Liberty High principal out; he criticized football players who didn't stand for national anthem Barely two years after taking over a prominent Baton Rouge public high school, Liberty High Principal Rob Howle is being replaced and a search…

Howle was removed as Lee High’s principal on Oct. 27, 12 days after he was placed on leave when a text message became public in which he suggested football players who don't stand for the national anthem shouldn't be on the team. The national anthem has been a flashpoint nationwide since football player Colin Kaepernick kneeled during a 2016 playing of the anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

A subsequent investigation also touched on other issues involving Howle, according to a Liberty High parent who was questioned, including the dozens of staff members who left for other jobs during Howle’s two-year tenure as principal of the prominent Baton Rouge magnet school.

Howle has been reassigned to the district’s Transportation Department as a “principal on assignment” for the remainder of the school year.

+2 Replacing the name 'Lee' will cost Baton Rouge school more than $250K. See what's changing From sports jerseys to signs to outdoor benches, renaming Lee High to Liberty High will take several months to complete, with the East Baton R…

Liberty High was renamed from Lee High in July in the wake of protests across the country that targeted symbols of the Confederacy. Lee High opened in 1959 as Robert E. Lee High School, named after the Confederate general.

Levatino, a career educator with the school system, was a social studies teacher as well as athletic director at Lee High when it was still a neighborhood high school. During his time there, he helped to guide students who successfully lobbied the parish School Board in 2008 to rebuild the dilapidated school, which it did in 2016.

Liberty, home to nearly 1,200 students, has about three times as many students as Northeast. Northeast is also the only rural high school in an otherwise urban and suburban school district. Levatino spent the past seven years as Northeast’s principal. He was named principal of the year for high schools in the parish in 2016-17.