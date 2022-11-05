A once-in-a-decade property tax renewal for the West Baton Rouge School District is on the ballot this week it was blocked by a single vote in March.
Registered voters in West Baton Rouge Parish will be voting on the 10-year, 15-mil property tax renewal that began in the 1960s.
In 2021, according to West Baton Rouge Schools interim superintendent David Corona, the tax contributed about $8.5 million to the school district, which represents one-fifth of the district's general fund.
Corona stressed that the tax is a renewal and not a new tax, meaning there will be no new cost for parish residents.
"It’s a renewal, it’s not a new tax," he said. "The money is used in a variety of ways. It’s used to help with teacher salaries and benefits, safety, security and school resource officers."
Corona said cuts would have to be made to utilities, maintenance and educational technology for students should the tax renewal fail to pass again.
“One thing is for sure, I just don’t believe you can have the quality of a school system that we have now if we have to operate on 20% less dollars," he said. "That’s a sad thing to say, but it’s probably a reality."
When the tax renewal was on the ballot back in March, voter turnout was about 11%. With a final margin of 974-973, the renewal failed by a single vote.
School officials argue the tax money has helped the district improve over time. They say, the graduation rate at parish schools climbed from 70% a decade ago, when the tax was last renewed, to 88.8% in 2020.
Former West Baton Rouge Schools superintendent Wes Watts acknowledged after the vote that he wishes he had done more to ensure the tax renewal went through again.
"The people of this parish support our schools. I don’t think this is a reflection of their lack of support for our teachers or schools,” Watts said at the time. “I just didn’t do a good enough job getting the message out on what this is about."
After eight years on the job and being named 2022 Superintendent of the year by the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, Watts announced in April that he was stepping down. He was replaced by Corona, who acted as superintendent for the district for 10 years before Watts from 2004 to 2014.
"I wasn’t here in March, so I don’t know what they did, but I understand that they basically felt like the thing was going to pass and they didn’t have to promote it a lot but it failed by one vote," Corona said. "It was the only thing on the ballot and this time there’s a huge number of items on the ballot so a lot more people will vote, which I think is a good thing as far as having more people exercise their right to vote."
Corona said he's been focused on connecting with people in the parish, trying to increase turnout this time the tax renewal hits the ballot.
"I’ve been keeping up with the absentee vote and I think we’re approaching 3,000 with the absentee vote and the early vote combined," he said. "There are 17,000 registered voters in West Baton Rouge Parish and I’m being told by the registrar of voters office that they fully expect 50 percent of the people to vote.”
Taw Tone, a resident of West Baton Rouge, said that while he understands the importance of the tax renewal to school district funds, he has a problem with how the millage is calculated as it relates to property values.
“As far as the tax renewal passing, that’s not really a problem," he said. "The problem is millages in general and the way they work because millage is based on property valuation and property valuation is continually rising due to inflation and other economic reasons.”
In response to concerns about millage, Corona said the school board unanimously approved spending $1.2 million in sales tax revenue to pay off debt on a construction project that is funded by a different property tax, allowing the district to reduce the millage of that property tax.
For example, Corona said, residents who own a property that’s estimated value is $250,000 dollars will pay about $54 in taxes less this year than in the past.
“Even if it passes, people are going to get a reduction in what they pay on property taxes as a result of the board putting this $1.2 million dollars down to buy down," he said. "It’s kind of like refinancing your house.”
Iberville Parish resident Ashlee Bergeron, who has two children who go to West Baton Rouge schools and whose husband teaches at Brusly High School, said she believes the tax renewal is "vital" to the academic success of students in West Baton Rouge.
“I’m not a huge pusher for excess taxes, but being in the education system, this is one of the best taxes people feel like they’re paying towards because there is representation for their money," she said. "We’re one of the best districts in Louisiana and there’s proof following the test scores, there’s proof following the resources and our teachers are thriving."
Corona said that, while not passing the tax renewal could be detrimental to the school district, he feels that the expected turnout should be enough to get the renewal though for another decade.
“The number of teachers would not be the only thing affected, everything will be affected," he said. "We’d just have to cut back in every way we can cut back, but hopefully the good people of West Baton Rouge Parish will pass this renewal as they always have and we’ll be okay.”