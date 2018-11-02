Ten East Baton Rouge middle and high schools are likely to receive upgrades to their security systems thanks to a federal grant. A separate federal grant would fund a new threat alert system that students, parents and teachers district wide can use to report problems via an anonymous mobile app.
The parish School Board gave preliminary approval Thursday to the twin grants, and the board is expected to give final approval when it meets Nov. 15. The Metro Council is also scheduled to consider the grants at its Nov. 14 meeting.
The school system and the Baton Rouge Police Department recently landed the grants from offices of the U.S. Department of Justice that deal with community policy and juvenile justice.
The school system will be receiving just under $500,000 in total to spend on security, with 75 percent of that amount coming from the federal grants. BRPD is providing a required local match of 25 percent, school officials said.
The 10 new school security systems funded by the grants would replace “13-year-old analog systems” at those schools with up to 180 new cameras. The new security setup also would include a police alert system. The plan is to eventually connect all 30 middle and high schools in the school system to Baton Rouge Police’s “Real Time Crime Center.”
The new threat alert grant would pay for the use and training on an anonymous mobile reporting app known as SAFE365.
Using this app, students and others across the school system would be able to report “violent incidents as well as behaviors and activities that could lead to school violence,” according to the grant application. There would also be a media campaign to inform people of the new app.
The police would respond immediately to reports of a “gun on campus, bomb threat, or an active shooter,” but would “defer to school officials for less serious crimes,” according to the application.