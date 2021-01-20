Despite a recent decline nationally, educators locally continue to worry about vaping among teenagers and the possibility that without adult vigilance youths will develop lifelong, health-threatening addictions.

Vaping was a big topic at this year’s annual prevention summit held by I CARE, which provides substance abuse and crisis counseling at Baton Rouge public schools. The conference, held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, featured two sessions on the dangers of vaping.

The speakers were Dr. Lauren Tillery, a family medicine resident at Baton Rouge General Medical Center, and Travis Costanza, a certified tobacco training specialist with Ochsner Health based out of Denham Springs. Their talks, which were given on Tuesday, covered similar ground, though Costanza, a former teacher, focused more on what educators can do to help.

Tillery discussed how modern e-cigarettes were launched in China in 2003 and by 2006 had made it to the United States. She said e-cigarettes were initially viewed in the medical world as much safer than conventional cigarettes. That view has begun to change as more medical research is done, especially when it comes to teenagers.

For instance, e-cigarettes were thought to expose users to less nicotine than conventional cigarettes, but, in many cases, it’s the reverse. Tillery noted that vapes can have more nicotine overall depending on the vaping liquid, how deeply users puff and how the atomizers work on the device.

“Although it’s marketed as a smoking cessation tool, vaping can actually cause higher exposures to nicotine than a conventional cigarette,” Tillery said.

Costanza, who usually gives presentations to middle and high schoolers, said students often argue to him that the ingredients in vape liquids such as propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin are safe because they are “food grade.” But that’s assuming you are eating them, he noted.

“You wouldn’t grind up a hamburger and snort it up your nose, because that’s not the way it’s intended to be eaten,” Costanza said.

With more than 15,000 flavors on the market, users are often in the dark about what in vape liquids. Both Tillery and Costanza noted that lab analyses have found a variety of potentially toxic chemicals, including formaldehyde and benzene, as well as heavy metals such as nickel and tin.

“There’s a lot of unknowns because none of these are regulated by the (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and so, of course, that’s where we have problems,” Costanza said.

Both presenters noted that vaping among youth in the United State has increased dramatically in recent years, with Louisiana outpacing the nation. Neither presenter, however, discussed the possibility that that may be changing.

For instance, federal laws have changed.

In December 2019, the minimum age to purchase any type of tobacco product increased from 18 to 21. Also during this time, the federal government started cracking down on flavored e-cigarettes as well as launching a nationwide public education campaign, prompting many to go off the market.

These factors are credited with contributing to sharp declines in e-cigarette usage in the most recent National Youth Tobacco Survey, which was released last month. About 23.6% of high schoolers and 6.7% of middle schoolers nationwide reported using an e-cigarette in the previous 30 days, both down substantially from 2019. The middle school usage was about half what it was the year before.

The survey, though, was affected by the coronavirus, with fewer students completing it.

Jerry Labit, a clinic manager with Ochsner’s smoking cessation program, and Costanza’s boss, said the pandemic also may have played a part in lowering usage by forcing children to stay at home for months and closing stores.

“We want to make sure this year is not an anomaly with the pandemic,” Labit said.

The pandemic has also made presentations like the ones at this year’s I CARE summit a rarity. Costanza said he gave more than 100 presentations at schools in the two months before the pandemic forced schools to close last March. Since then, he’s given just three, even though he’s offered to do them virtually.

“School systems are so overwhelmed with virtual learning,” he said.

Costanza worries that vaping among teenagers, if it’s down at all, will rebound once the pandemic passes, noting how the state has long had more smokers of all types than the rest of the country.

Educators, Costanza said, can do a lot to head off problems, pointing out that they see kids often more minutes each day than parents do.

He said kids who have started vaping may show signs of nicotine withdrawal, or sometimes excessive nicotine in their systems. These signs include sweating, suspicious behavior like sneaking puffs under a hoodie, agitation, chronic coughs and difficulty concentrating on mundane tasks.

One of the most common tells that educators should look out for are headaches, he said.

“If a child is not used to having nicotine is vaping a 3 or 5% nicotine Juul pod and they are doing it constantly, they may get too much nicotine,” Costanza said. “It causes them to feel car sick and have a headache.”