The principals at 13 low-performing schools in Baton Rouge could get more say next year when it comes to who they hire and fire as well as more say in the length of their school days and year.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board debated Thursday a proposed resolution that would give those school principals more freedom in these and other areas, but came to no decision. Instead, board members plan to debate the resolution again when they holds their regular meeting on March 21.

A key sticking point is whether the board should vote on the changes before allowing schools to exercise them or stay out of the way and just receive a report of what those changes are.

These schools, part of what’s known as the Innovation Network, are developing turnaround plans under a $2.2 million federal school improvement grant.

Board President Mike Gaudet said he favors the board voting on any rule changes in June when the report is delivered.

“I do feel like we need to exercise some oversight,” he said.

Board member Dadrius Lanus initially agreed, but then changed his mind. Instead, he suggested the board take the two weeks to get all their questions answered.

The proposed resolution lays out several broad areas of freedom for principals at these 13 schools:

Expanded principal rights “to select and remove staff” as well as more flexibility in recruiting and selecting staff.

Freedom to modify school calendars and schedules in consultation with Central Office.

Ability to pay flexible stipends to teachers.

Some of these autonomies may be fine under more-aggressive interpretations of existing School Board policies. But in the case of two policies, one labeled "scheduling for instruction" and the other “contracts and compensation,” these schools would be free to vary from these rules to some extent, but it's not clear how far.

Kirk Green, a history and government teacher at Westdale Middle School and an active member of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers, pressed for more specifics.

“You can’t just sidestep all the processes we have in (Human Resources),” Green said. “They are there for a reason. They are there to protect the administrators. They are there to protect the teachers.”

Gretchen Lampe, UniServ director for the Louisiana Association of Educators, said giving principals too much say in personnel could spark teacher shortages.

“If you’re going to give principals hiring and firing power, you might as well hang it up as to whether you are going to keep any staff in this school system or not,” Lampe said.

Lampe said real innovation in the Innovation Network would require teachers, parents and, in some cases students, to sign on to any big changes if they are going to work.

“If you really want innovate, you really got to get buy-in,” she said.

Board member Mark Bellue had no problems with the broad language.

“It’s very well written and thought-out as well,” Bellue said.

Board member Dawn Collins expressed reluctance to let administrators vary from policy without first seeing what they plan to do.

“I just prefer to vote on it when I see what those changes will actually be,” Collins said.

Also on Thursday, the board heard a progress report on how the 13 Innovation Network schools are doing this year.

Quentina Timoll, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said eight of the 13 schools showed growth in English and math combined on prep tests for LEAP testing this spring, tests that covered about a third of what students have learned so far this year.

English and math results separately were mirror opposites: All but one school, Park Elementary, improved in English, while only one school, Villa del Rey Elementary, improved in math.

Timoll said the shift to new math curriculum, Eureka Math, has proven difficult for many Innovation Network schools, and its emphasis on students mastering math concepts as opposed to just getting the right answer.

“A lot of the (math) instruction in most of our schools is, how do you solve this problem, not why,” Timoll said.

Park Elementary’s sharp decline English results are likely the result of high staff turnover there, Timoll said. The turnover — more than half the teachers there have left each of the past three years — has made it hard for teacher training to work this year, especially with all the instructional changes.

“It was a slow run just because we had to keep re-acclimating teachers to the new curriculum,” she said.

Since those initial results, Timoll said, the school district has since assigned staff to help Park.