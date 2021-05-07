Newly chosen LSU leader William Tate IV hopes to start his new job on July 2, but that depends on how quickly he and officials can finalize his contract.
LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Robert Dampf is in charge of the negotiations and said he and Tate already have come to agreement on “general concepts.” Dampf added, “I don’t think we’re going to have troubles with the contract.”
But the devil is in the details — like how much will Tate be paid?
Tate deferred to Dampf, who looked to LSU general counsel Winston DeCuir, who said it’s not finalized yet.
“My intention is to be here as long as you’ll have me,” Tate said. “Point of fact is I have to perform. … What I’d like you to say in X number of years is not just that the guy was an African American president, but he did a dadgum good job and we’re thankful he was here.”
Tate is the provost of the University of South Carolina, which puts him in charge of the academics at 13 schools and colleges plus two medical schools. He took that post less than a year ago, on July 1.
Tate hadn’t been at the University of South Carolina long enough for his salary records to be easily accessible to the public. But the provost he replaced last year made $400,000. His boss, University of South Carolina President Robert Caslen had an annual salary of $316,200 in 2019, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, which charts executive pay at higher education institutions using public records and reporting. Their latest analysis was updated in March.
F. King Alexander, whose 2019 resignation to move to Oregon State University began the ride that ended with the naming of Tate on Thursday, received $663,928 base pay plus another $55,194 in benefits and incentive monies after seven years at the helm as LSU president, according to state records.
The LSU president also has use of a modernistic house on University Lake, but it hasn’t really been used that much over the years. Gov. John Bel Edwards and his family stayed there a short time after the Governor’s Mansion flooded in August 2016. Alexander owned a home in a tony subdivision, where former Gov. Bobby Jindal lives, off Nicholson Drive.
As LSU chancellor, Tate will be responsible for the flagship campus’s academic, fiscal, and administrative matters. As LSU president, he will be the chief executive officer of the colleges and universities associated with the system, which includes two four-year universities, one two-year institution, two medical schools, a law school, an agricultural center, research facilities and the Baton Rouge flagship — all educating about 50,000 students.
Tate’s pay undoubtedly will be set in comparison to others.
Presidents and chancellors in private schools are paid much better than their public university counterparts.
Tulane University President Michael Fitts, for instance, received $1 million in base pay in 2018 plus another $500,000 in bonuses and incentives, the Chronicle reports. C. Reynold Verret, president at Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, was paid $412,000.
Jim Henderson, the president of the University of Louisiana system, who also was finalist for the LSU post, oversees nine public colleges that educate about 91,000 students. He is paid $475,000, according to state records.
Within the Southeastern Conference, the Chronicle of Higher Education shows a wide range of salaries depending on the university.
Michael Young, who is stepping down as president of Texas A&M University at the end of the month, had a $1.6 million pay package.
Joseph Steinmetz, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, that state’s flagship, was paid $464,000 plus $19,000 in bonuses and incentives, according to the Chronicle for Higher Education.
After the Husch Blackwell report in March detailed the depth of sexual misconduct cover-ups at LSU on Alexander’s watch, Oregon State pressed him to resign, which he did on April 1. Oregon State gave him a $670,000 payout that included salary and relocation costs.
When Alexander left, Tom Galligan, dean of the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center, was tapped to fill in as interim. His tenure started off with a national collegiate football championship. He quickly had to deal with closing the LSU campuses and setting up online instruction because of the pandemic.
As COVID numbers started to drop, he organized the reopening. George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police set off protests over historic racism on campus. And Galligan became the person legislators and students yelled at over the sexual misconduct scandal, even though it happened before he became interim president.
In a show of appreciation, the LSU board on Thursday voted to remove the “interim” from Galligan’s title, allowing history to show that he was president during the past 18 months.
Tate earned his Ph.D. in mathematics education with a cognate in human development from the University of Maryland; a master’s degree in psychiatric epidemiology from the Washington University School of Medicine; a master's in mathematical sciences education from the University of Texas at Dallas; and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Northern Illinois University. Prior to joining the faculty at Washington University, Tate taught at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth and at the University of Wisconsin — Madison.