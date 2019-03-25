The East Baton Rouge affiliate of one of Louisiana's two teacher unions is calling for teacher pay raises of $10,000 by 2022, a 20 percent hike in state aid for public schools and the abolition of public school letter grades, officials said Monday.

However, the views of the group do not mirror those of the statewide organization, which has a more modest agenda for the legislative session that starts April 8.

The local group, which is called the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators, or EBRPAE, is holding a rally Monday at the State Capitol at 5 p.m.

It is billing its campaign as the #Geaux Red for Ed Campaign."

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is aligned with the statewide group, has proposed teacher pay raises of $1,000 and $500 increases for support workers.

Edwards, who is seeking a second term this year, has said he hopes to reach the regional average by 2021.

Public school teachers are paid an average of $50,000 per year, according to the most recent tabulations.

The governor has said that leaves a gap of about $2,200 between the average here and the regional average.

But the East Baton Rouge group, which has about 1,500 members, wants bigger increases than those backed by Edwards or the LAE.

The local group's agenda includes teacher pay raises of 20 percent -- that is about $10,000 -- by 2022 and 20 percent increases for support workers.

The statewide organization has called for Louisiana to reach the regional goal on teacher pay in the next two or three years.

Edwards has recommended an increase of 1.375 percent for public schools -- $39 million.

The parish organization wants that aid to rise by 20 percent by 2022.

The statewide LAE wants hikes in annual state aid for public schools by adding an inflation provision into the distribution method, which is called the Minimum Foundation Program.

The EBRPAE also favors an "immediate moratorium" on annual public school letter grades "until a fair, equitable, reliable, valid and stable accountability system can be designed."

It is also calling for an end to annual teacher evaluations that link job performance in part with the growth of student test scores for some teachers.

The statewide group also favors the abolition of public school letter grades and linking test scores to teacher job reviews.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.