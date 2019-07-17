Scaffolding being constructed around the LSU Memorial Tower encircles the building, waiting for completion and approval from structural engineers before the start of waterproofing work and renovations to the tower, or the Campanile, as it is sometimes called, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Associated Waterproofing Corporation president Martin Mapp said plaster repairs, crack injection, and expansion joint recaulking are part of his company's purview, with renovations and other work coming from others including general contractor Cangelosi Ward, Jerry M. Campbell & Associates Architects and Bob's Painting. The 175-foot clock tower near the center of campus was erected in 1923 and officially dedicated in 1926, standing as a memorial to Louisianans who died in World War I. The scaffolding construction has been under way for about two weeks.