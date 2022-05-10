With the spring semester coming to a close, LSU updated its COVID-19 guidelines for the summer session on Tuesday.
Beginning Saturday, the daily symptom tracker will be discontinued and members of the LSU community will no longer receive daily email or text alerts.
Students, faculty, and staff are still required to report positive cases of COVID-19, according to LSU.
A new reporting tool has been added to the MyLSU homepage and can be accessed under the Campus Community menu.
COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for students, faculty, and staff will remain available at the Student Health Center, along with COVID testing for students.
The 4-H Mini Barn testing site will discontinue testing on Friday, but will continue to provide vaccinations until Friday, May 27.
The Coates Hall testing site is closed and the COVID-19 Call Center will close on Saturday.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and consult with the Health & Medical Advisory Committee during the summer," the university wrote in a statement Tuesday. "We will provide any further updates prior to the fall semester, or if the situation changes before that."
According to LSU, the most up-to-date information on LSU’s response to the pandemic can be found on the COVID-19 Roadmap website.