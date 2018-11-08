Once again, the Baton Rouge area is leading the way in academic rankings in Louisiana but thanks to big changes in how the state calculates school and district letter grades they look notably worse than they did last year.

Three of the top five public school districts in Louisiana and five of the top 10 are in the region, according to annual school academic results released Thursday by the state.

Those five Capitol region districts have historically been awarded A letter grades, this year Zachary and Ascension Parishes were the only one to still earn an A under the new, tougher system. Central as well as West Feliciana and Livingston parishes slipped to B letter grades.

”Yes we have higher expectations, and it’s going to take some time for schools and districts to catch up,” State School Superintendent John White said Thursday.

The rankings are part of district report cards for 70 school systems for the 2017-18 school year, which ended in May. The district scores were accompanied by school report cards for 1,320 individual public schools across Louisiana. And for the second year, Louisiana released ratings, or “performance profiles,” on 1,527 child care centers across the state.

The report cards size up how public schools are doing academically. That's largely on the basis of standardized test scores for elementary and middle schools. At the high school level, they also measure graduation rates and the rigor of academic coursework.

The schools are graded on a 0-150 point scale and receive letter grades of A through F.

This year’s report cards were calculated much differently than those last year.

The new report cards give more weight to individual student growth: 25 percent for elementary and middle schools and 12.5 percent for high schools. Last year, such growth was awarded just a 7 percent weight roughly. And student growth, as measured by what’s known a complicated statistical process know value-added modeling, or VAM, covers all students. Last year, only improvement among only struggling students counted.

The new report cards are also tougher because the state has quit curving school grades. The practice began in 2013 as a way guarantee the same distribution of A and F schools. It began that year due to concerns about drops in scores after the state introduced harder standardized tests.

Louisiana’s school accountability system will continue to get tougher as part of a seven-year plan approved by the state board of education last year.

Worried about big drops in some school scores, the Louisiana Legislature took the unusual step of requiring the state to issue two scores and two letter grades this time around. The first shows how schools and systems fared under the old, more generous system and the other shows the snapshot taking into account new ratings.

Even with the changes, Zachary continues to top state rankings as it has for years. Zachary earned 93.6 points out of 150 under the new system. That’s 22 points lower than the score it received last year. If the old system were still in place, Zachary would have dropped just 0.4 points.

A 93.6 used to be a B grade, but as part of the transition to tougher accountability, the state lowered the threshold for an A from 100 to 90 points.

In district after district, growth under the old system became declines under the new one. The most dramatic example locally is West Feliciana Parish, which would have enjoyed an 8.6-point increase is instead experiencing a 12.6-point decline.

East Baton Rouge Parish also would have seen a 7.3-point increase but is instead declining 14.5 points.

Not every district saw such big swings in the shift from old to new. Baker city schools would have grown 2.8 points under the old system, but ended up declining 2.8 points.

Some districts would have declined under either system. St. Helena Parish, which fell to second-to-last place this year in state rankings, would have declined 8.8 points under the old system and is instead declining 14.5 points.

St. Helena's new district performance score of 47.2 earned it an F grade. Madison Parish is the only other district in state to earn an F this year. Last year no traditional school districts earned Fs.

This year’s scores also mean the end of short term school accountability waivers granted in the wake of August 2016 floods. So heavily flooded Livingston Parish received no school grades last year. Special waivers were also granted to 80 more schools across the state. Sixty-two of 81 East Baton Rouge Parish schools were given waivers as were all five school in Baker.