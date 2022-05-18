A group of prominent African-American leaders in Baton Rouge say they support in principle Superintendent Sito Narcisse’s recent forced reassignment of educators from their current schools to other schools in town with vacancies, but stopped short of a full endorsement.
“We believe in fair and impartial, equitable outcomes for all students in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. Currently that is not the case,” said Rev. Dale Flowers, standing Wednesday at a podium in front of New Sunlight Baptist Church where he serves as pastor.
“Currently, disadvantaged children, African-American children are more likely to attend schools that have the least highly qualified or the least effective teachers,” continued Flowers, who also helps lead a church-based group called Prophetic Voices. “That has to change. We know that has to change and that’s what we stand up here today to say to each of you.”
Sateria Tate-Alexander, founder of Agile Planning Solutions, said inequities in Baton Rouge public education hurts children.
“This doesn’t just affect their education,” Tate-Alexander said. “This affects their quality of life and their education.”
The Wednesday press conference was a response to days of criticism of Narcisse’s recent decision to cut 230-plus specific job positions and tell those educators they need to find — or be reassigned to — a vacant position elsewhere. Upset parents held a protest last week and plan another protest Thursday before a 5 p.m. School Board meeting where Narcisse is planning to address concerns about the reassignments.
The leaders on Wednesday acknowledged that the rollout of the staffing changes, particularly how they were communicated publicly, was flawed. But they said the initiative still has laudable aims.
“It would be a terrible thing for the importance of the message to be lost due to the delivery of the message," said Rev. Raymond Jetson, chief executive catalyst of the nonprofit group MetroMorphosis.
Eugene Collins, president of the Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP, rattled off a series of statistics showing how African-American students in Baton Rouge typically go to schools with lower academic performance and less effective teachers.
“If we’re not willing to go to those schools and teach those underserved kids, the least of us, then something’s wrong with us as a community,” Collins said.
“If these teachers are going to leave the district and have a mass exodus because they don’t want to teach poor kids, something is not right with that,” he added.
Walter “Geno” McLaughlin, director of organizing and outreach for the New Orleans-based Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, was present but did not speak.
Other individuals and groups not present at Wednesday’s press conference, but in agreement include Preston Castille, a member of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education; Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Fred Jeff Smith; Education Trust of Louisiana; YWCA Greater Baton Rouge, BRidge Agency; and Baton Rouge Black Chamber of Commerce.
Jetson credited the superintendent for taking a “first step” in addressing inequity in staffing at schools, but said more needs to happen and said Wednesday’s press conference is a way of starting that conversation.
“Our message is continuing to do the status quo even out of fear is not an option any more,” Jetson said.
Also speaking Wednesday was Dadrius Lanus. In addition to being a School Board member, Lanus is executive director of 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge. Lanus has been an advocate for raising employee pay and benefits, something that Supt. Narcisse also said he intends to press once an employee compensation study is completed this summer.
“We can’t ask (employees) simply to uproot their lives and change their livelihoods without having that conversation,” Lanus said. “Because as it stands our teachers earn less than the state average, the regional average and the national average.”