A small charter school in Baton Rouge that got off to a troubled start and continued to face problems with its operations could be forced to close in May.

The state revealed Saturday that it is seeking to revoke the school’s charter after less than three years after it opened due to alleged financial and operational mismanagement.

The school, Laurel Oaks Charter School, made the news barely a year after opening when its founder was accused of locking a five-year-old girl in a closet to discipline her, leading to his arrest. Shafeeq Shamsid-Deen was suspended in September 2017 and quickly replaced.

The school’s problems, however, have continued, to the point where Louisiana Department of Education is recommending that the school’s state-issued charter be revoked. It’s one of two charter schools the state wants closed; the other is Smothers Academy Preparatory School in Jefferson Parish.

Both Laurel Oaks and Smothers Academy opened their doors in 2016. If no action is taken, their charters would continue through at least the 2019-20 school year.

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, or BESE, is scheduled to consider the recommendations at its April 16 meeting. According to BESE policy, if Laurel Oaks does not contest the move, the state board could move to close the school in May, at the end of the current school year. If it does contest its charter being revoked, Laurel Oaks is entitled to a hearing, which would likely take place when BESE meets in June.

The last time BESE revoked a charter for a school was in 2011 when it shut down Abramson Science and Technology School in New Orleans.

Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts.

Laurel Oaks, located at 440 North Foster Drive, has just 90 students in grades kindergarten to second grade. Unlike Smothers, which has an academic letter grade of an F, Laurel Oaks has yet to receive a letter grade since none of its students are old enough yet to take the LEAP tests.

In a two-page letter to BESE, state regulators said Laurel Oaks had at least seven teachers and administrators who worked much of this school year without criminal background checks, including a second-grade teacher who shouldn’t have been teaching due a prior conviction for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The school also gave the state no proof of doing criminal background checks on 16 other employees that it has at various times this year listed as being employed at the school, according to the letter.

The financial issues flagged included failure to pay vendors, $185,000 loans received and spent without approval of the charter school’s board of directors, and for filling budgets and other required documents late or not at all to the state.

When asked about what the $185,000 in loans, received in September from a Los Angeles-based lending institution, Charter Asset Management last May and October, the school informed state regulators only that the money was spent on “general operating expenses.”

The charter school has yet to complete its audit for the 2017-18 fiscal year; the audit was supposed to be done in December.

The school has had four board presidents and three school leaders just this school year. Its current chief executive officer, Stefanie Ashford, is accused of breaking state charter school rules when she was paid $3,000 for work she did while serving as a board member. Another board member, Joseph Wicker, is accused of loaning the school $15,000, for which he earned $4,000 in interest.

BESE gave Laurel Oaks a charter in December 2015, one of two charters the state board granted over the objections of East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Warren Drake. In one of his first actions as superintendent, in June 2016, Drake had urged the rejection of Laurel Oaks’ charter.