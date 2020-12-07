State health officials on Monday morning gave public schools and others the go ahead to relax quarantine rules during the coronavirus pandemic after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened the guidelines.

Under the new policy, students, teachers and staff can finish their quarantine after seven days if they test negative for the coronavirus and show no symptoms and after 10 days without a test if no symptoms surface.

The previous policy required quarantines of 14 days for students and others who come into close contact with someone who tests positive.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said last week the 14-day rule was posing problems for schools and that most students sent home were because of the quarantine rule, not because they tested positive.

District superintendents also made a pitch for more relaxed rules and said the previous policy threatened school operations.

The quarantines are designed to isolate students, teachers and others who may have contracted the the virus without knowing it.

A total of 46% of public school students are attending in-person classes.

The rest either rely on virtual learning or a combination of virtual instruction and in-person classes.

