Louisiana's teacher shortage is getting worse with retirements on the rise, the number of new teachers plunging and superintendents finding it increasingly difficult to fill classroom jobs.

The ranks of students in the LSU School of Education plunged 57% in the past decade and 39% in the past five years, according to figures provided by the school. Teachers and other school personnel retirements shot up 25% from 2020 to 2021, data compiled by the Teacher Retirement System of Louisiana shows.

Doris Voitier, superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District and a veteran of 50 years in the profession, said today's education landscape is unlike anything she has seen. "I have never had as much of a struggle to adequately staff our programs as I have the past year," said Voitier, who is also a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Officials of other school districts tell similar stories.

The Livingston Parish school system, which reports shortages for all positions, said officials recently attended a job fair at Southeastern Louisiana University that typically attracts 40 or so education students. This time less than 10 showed up.

The Ascension Parish School District has 37 open instructional jobs at 18 of the district's 31 schools, said Jackie Tisdell, spokesperson for the highly-ranked system.

The number of retirees is 88, up from 73 last year.

Wes Watts, superintendent of the West Baton Rouge Parish School District, said his system is struggling to find special education teachers – a common refrain both in Louisiana and nationwide that also applies to math and science teachers.

"We are seeing fewer teacher candidates than ever at all grade levels," Watts said.

The issue is hardly a new one.

Education leaders have said for years that the number of teachers is shrinking for a variety of reasons: pay, classroom conditions and sort of a negative aura around the profession.

"Everyone knows no one wants to be a teacher anymore," Cynthia Posey, director of legislative and political affairs for the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, told BESE earlier this month.

In 2010, a total of 610 undergraduates were enrolled in the LSU School of Education.

Only 260 are signed up this year.

Retirements in K-12 shot up from 2,144 for the financial year that ended June 30, 2020 to 2,686 one year later.

Nationally, the number of education degrees awarded fell 22% from 2006-19 despite an overall increase in the number of graduates, according to legislative figures.

Public school teachers in Louisiana are paid an average of $50,923. That is $4,007 below the regional average.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said 50% of teachers leave the profession after five years and over 60% after a decade. "Retention is certainly a hurdle that has to be explored," Brumley said.

The shortage has a direct impact on day-to-day learning.

A total of 23% of teachers are either uncertified or teaching outside their field of expertise, according to figures provided by the state Department of Education.

Education leaders have taken a number of steps to address the problem.

The state has made it easier for mid-career professionals to enter the classroom, and the list of teachers who earned their credentials through non-traditional means is growing.

Aspiring teachers are required as college seniors to spend one year in a classroom working with a mentor, a rule aimed at answering complaints from novice educators that they were not ready for the job.

The Ascension Parish School District is launching an eight-week recruitment marketing campaign in the Baton Rouge and Hammond markets, including a teacher job fair on Nov. 17.

Officials plan to use TV, streaming media, social media and digital ads to find teacher candidates.

A panel called the Teacher Recruitment, Recovery and Retention Task Force is studying the issue and has met three times this year.

Susannah Craig, deputy commissioner of higher education who is involved in the study, said fewer teachers are entering the profession and many of those who do drop out.

"We have a talent pipeline that is leaky," Craig said.

Low-performing public schools typically face the biggest shortages.

"I am really interested in how do we move the talent pipeline, especially in schools where ours students have the greatest need," said BESE member Holly Boffy, who lives in Lafayette and is a former state teacher of the year.

The task force is set to unveil its first report when BESE and the Board of Regents holds a joint meeting Dec. 15, and to state lawmakers by Jan. 14.

BESE member Ronnie Morris, who lives in Baton Rouge, said officials need to spell out the urgency of the teacher shortage when they present their annual funding request to the Legislature.

Morris said the goal is 'to see what kind of legislation we could bring forward that would incentivize folks to pursue this career path," a reference to the teaching profession.

'We all know the problem is there," he said. "We need to address it."