Pandemic-related issues surrounding annual standardized tests, which some students are taking now, sparked new controversy Tuesday on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The annual exams, called LEAP 2025, measure what students know about math, English, science and social studies. The results typically play a major role in all-important letter grades assigned to public schools and school districts.

Louisiana students will resume testing soon, but how will the exam results will be used? One year after key tests were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Louisiana public school students will soon resume traditional year…

Belinda Davis, a member of BESE, said she is concerned that the state has not sought a waiver for participation rates even though some students are opting not to take the tests because of health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We have parents who have kept their kids out of schools an entire school year for very good reasons," Davis said.

"Either they are medically fragile or they have grandparents living with them and right now our policy is those schools and those school districts, if those kids stay home, they get a zero and we have not told districts otherwise," she said during a break in the meeting.

"That creates enormous pressure on a principal and a district administrator to try to get those kids into the classroom but that butts up against parents' rights to do what is best for their children," she said.

If students get a zero on the tests that damages a school's performance score, which is linked to a traditional letter grade.

A federal waiver would allow students who opted not to take the exams because of health concerns to be kept out of the tally when the school performance score is calculated.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley noted that BESE in March opted for students to take the tests, let officials review the results and decide how the scores will be used, including whether letter grades will be issued.

Brumley said state officials have been told by the U.S. Department of Education that there is no deadline for states to seek a waiver.

"It is in many ways premature to make the decision because we don't know what the results are," Brumley told BESE, a reference to the waiver issue.

He also said state officials have worked with local school districts to accommodate students hesitant about test-taking procedures, including allowing them to take the exams at different locations.

The letter grades have been one of the flashpoints in test discussions for weeks.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Earlier this month the Louisiana School Boards Association said its survey showed 90% of school districts oppose the issuance of the grades because of upheaval caused by the pandemic.

90% of Louisiana school districts want to pause letter grades, 'show grace' in pandemic Amid rising concerns, officials in 90% of public school districts in Louisiana oppose the issuance of school letter grades because of the uphe…

Whether BESE will shelve the grades is unclear.

The state would have to get federal approval to do so.

Holly Boffy, who lives in Lafayette, said it is "incredibly important" for students to take the exams. "I feel less strong about the accountability part of it," Boffy said, a reference to benchmarks designed to show families how students are faring.

Jim Garvey, who lives in Metairie and is the longest serving member of BESE, noted that the state does not face a deadline to seek a federal waiver. "We are not planning to play a game of 'gotcha' with these grades," Garvey said.

Davis, who lives in Baton Rouge, said she is also concerned about how long it will take for students and teachers to get the test results, and for BESE to make some decisions.

Kathy Noel, deputy assistant superintendent of assessments, accountability and analytics, said the results are expected in late July, about one month later than normal because some schools did not begin classes until after Labor Day.

Noel said results will be shared with schools as soon as they are disseminated, which allows time for remediation.

+3 Performance of Louisiana schools will not be fully updated on annual 'report cards' in 2020 The state will rely on the results of the 2018-19 school report cards to show how classrooms are faring since key tests were canceled earlier …

Davis noted that it could be October or later before BESE will be able to make some final decision on the test results.

"We have to report testing data and participation rates to the feds," she said.

"If you are a parent whose principal is begging you to come in and take the LEAP because they are going to get a zero for that child's score it is going to be too late for that parent and that school district to make an informed decision about the totality of what we at the state level are asking them to do," Davis said.