The first woman to serve Catholic High School as principal will take over as president of the school after the retirement of Gene Tullier.
Tullier announced late last month that he will step down as chief executive officer of the all-boys school at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Principal Lisa Harvey will replace him.
The announcements came as the school recently celebrated its Foundation Day.
“On Foundation Day, as a Brothers of the Sacred Heart School, we reflect on our efforts to evangelize young people through education — a mission established by our founder, Father André Coindre, on this day more than 200 years ago,” Harvey said.
She noted that Tullier had led the school through an expansion of its facilities and raised salaries for the faculty and staff. "The impact of his work as president will continue to be felt long after his retirement,” she said.
As the new president, Harvey will guide the school's board of directors, plus work closely with school administrators.
She became principal since 2011. Catholic High has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence six times, including twice with her as principal. She has had three sons graduate from Catholic High.
Tom Eldringhoff will become president for the 2023-24 school year. He has been with the Brothers of the Sacred Heart for 32 years and has served on the Catholic High administration since 2007.