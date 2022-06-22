Energy giant shell has donated $27.5 million to LSU to create an Institute for Energy Innovation and help pay for construction of the new Our Lady of the Lake Interdisciplinary Science Building.
LSU announced the donation, which it said was the largest ever from a for-profit corporation, at a press conference Thursday.
The new energy institute will make LSU "a national model" for science and engineering in energy-related fields like hydrogen, carbon capture, storage of electricity, and low-carbon fuels, the university said in a news release.
The gift is a major step in LSU President William F. Tate IV's Scholarship First Agenda, which has set five key priorities for LSU: Agriculture, Biotechnology, Coast, Defense and Energy.
"It’s time for a partnership in significant fashion to link the work that LSU, in our industry areas including alternative energies, creates ways to keep that industry vibrant here in this state and for our country,” Tate said at an LSU Press Club event in March.
Tate's vision for the energy portion of the plan involves building a collaborative research platform within Louisiana’s energy industry, creating a national energy hub focused on safe and sustained energy sources and partnering with industry to cultivate talent for the evolution of energy-related jobs in Louisiana for the future.
“Clearly, what we want to be able to measure is how well we are able to create products that secure our status as a leader in the energy field in the state," Tate told The Advocate in April. "That can be measured in the form of patents and partnerships.”