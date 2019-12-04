Twenty-four students at Lee High School in Baton Rouge are in trouble after videos surfaced of them of fighting in boxing matches in school bathrooms. Some of them have already decided to change schools rather than face likely disciplinary action.

Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, said school officials are meeting with the families of students identified in the videos to talk them through their options.

She said all 24 students donned boxing gloves and fought in one-on-one matches; none of the 24 being disciplined were just spectators. She said some of those involved are players on Lee High’s football program but she's not sure how many; the school relaunched football last year after a decade hiatus.

+12 New Patriot games: Lee eager to tackle football for the first time since 2008 on JV level As he steps off the practice field and walks into a hallway, Drey Trosclair sees the white helmets stacked neatly on a rolling cart. And he smiles.

Gast said the school system is not planning to expel these students, but those who opt to stay at Lee and contest their penalties may end up having to leave the sought-after magnet school anyways if their participation in these boxing bouts is found to have violated Lee’s behavior codes. They would then be forced to return to the neighborhood high school for which they are zoned.

Consequently, some students have already voluntarily withdrawn from Lee rather than risk having something on their student record, she said.

“We recognize that a lot of these kids are really good kids, but they made really bad choices,” she said.

Gast said the first report of a boxing match on school grounds came to school officials just before Thanksgiving break.

“We thought it was an isolated incident,” she said.

But after Principal Rob Howle and his team resumed their investigation Monday after students returned from break, they realized that there had been a series of fights, perhaps a dozen, earlier this year. The fights were captured on video, but don’t appear to have landed on social media or been widely shared, Gast said.

Gast acknowledged that the fights were not typical of the fights that schools normally see. No one was hurt, and the students involved were friends engaging in what some students have likened to “playfighting.”

“It was riding that fine line,” Gast said.

Nevertheless, these fights could have gone very wrong, she said.

“What could have happened was so terrible,” she said. “Someone could have hit a sink.”

Lee High School, located 1105 Lee Drive, along with Baton Rouge Magnet High are the only dedicated, or schoolwide, magnet high schools in Baton Rouge. Both have selective admissions to get in, and and both draw students from across the parish. Lee has about 1,100 students and has an A academic letter grade from the state.