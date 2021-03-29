Southern University on Monday released further details about its plans for an in-person commencement ceremony this spring.

The ceremony will take place May 14 at 9 a.m. in the A.W. Mumford Stadium, according to university spokeswoman Janene Tate.

Decisions on coronavirus precautions will be based on the state guidelines in place closer to the ceremony, Tate said in an email.

This won't be the university's first attempt at an in-person commencement amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southern University's fall commencement was also held at A.W. Mumford Stadium, where masked graduates were spaced 6 feet apart in the stadium's bleachers and pre-pandemic customs, like handshakes with President Chancellor Ray Belton, were foregone.

Both LSU and FranU will also hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.

Commencement ceremonies for 2021 LSU graduates will be held Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8. Graduates from May, August and December 2020 can attend a separate ceremony exclusively for them on Friday, May 14.

FranU is holding two spring graduation ceremonies in person, both May 15 at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge. The university is hosting two so graduates can invite multiple guests while still adhering to coronavirus capacity restrictions.

Baton Rouge Community College is yet to announce plans for spring commencement, but they should be announced "very soon," spokeswoman Kizzy Payton said.