LSU suspended all activities for the Delta Chi fraternity Monday while university officials investigate potential violations of student conduct, according to a letter sent from student affairs to the fraternity.
"This chapter is now under an investigation regarding potential violations of the LSU Code of Student Conduct," the letter says. The violations occurred during the week of Aug. 19, the first week of LSU classes.
University spokesman Ernie Ballard III said that initial information does not show any indication of hazing being an issue, but would not confirm what violations were being investigated.
"A thorough investigation is taking place," Ballard said.
While the fraternity chapter is under the interim suspension, new members cannot contact current members, the chapter cannot host or participate in any social activities, and they are not allowed to hold any formal or informal meetings, the letter says.
In the first month of classes last year, 18-year-old freshman Max Gruver died in what police called a hazing incident while he was pledging Phi Delta Theta. That fraternity has since been banned from campus until 2033.
Gruver's blood alcohol level registered at 0.495, more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. Coroner’s officials said his death could be attributed to alcohol poisoning and also aspiration, meaning he suffocated on his own vomit.
Police said the night before he died he was playing an initiation game called “Bible study” where he was forced to chug alcohol every time he answered questions incorrectly about his fraternity’s history.