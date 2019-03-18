A newly released audit finds that top administrators at LSU Lab School started a private company so they could pick up additional money from an after-school program for students at the prominent Baton Rouge school, running afoul of university policy.
One of the two administrators, Secondary School Principal Frank Rusciano is also accused of allowing his wife to make use of school “staff, computers, facilities and supplies” for a private business of hers, the Louisiana High School Correspondence Course.
Rusciano also is accused of receiving at least five free trips for himself and a guest from a private travel agency. The school used the agency to organize an annual school trip to Washington, D.C. The auditors found that, in accepting these trips, Rusciano created “at least an appearance of, if not an actual, conflict of interest.”
Both Rusciano and Elementary School Principal Myra Broussard are facing unspecified “personnel action” because of the findings in the audit, which was made public Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.
On Feb. 15, parents at the K-12 school located on the LSU campus were notified via email that Rusciano was on administrative leave this semester for unspecified reasons and that his duties were being handled by school superintendent Amy Westbrook, with help from other school administrators.
“LSU employees are held to the highest standards, and we are diligently working through the issues presented in the audit and taking appropriate action to ensure that this does not happen again,” said LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard in a statement Monday.
Ballard would not say anymore about either Rusciano’s or Broussard’s job status, describing them “personnel matters.”
Westbrook is new to the LSU Lab School after the retirement of Wade Smith, who spent 16 years as the school’s top administrator. She was announced as Smith’s replacement in October but did not take over the position until January.
Please check back for more on this story.