State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley on Tuesday renewed his call for public school systems to consider revamping the traditional school calendar amid the upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We certainly want to promote that as much as we possibly can," Brumley told the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. "Now is certainly the time for systems to consider that approach."

Schools typically begin the academic year in early August and wrap up around the third week of May.

However, starting and ending dates vary among Louisiana's 69 school districts this year because of the pandemic.

Brumley said 19 school systems have started the school year, many offering a combination of in-person and remote learning.

Some districts, including the East Baton Rouge and Orleans Parish school systems, are delaying in-person classes until at least after Labor Day, which is Sept. 7.

Brumley and others noted that, even during ordinary times, students suffer learning loss during the roughly three summer months when schools are closed.

BESE member Preston Castille, who lives in Baton Rouge, said the learning loss is especially notable among at-risk students, including those from low-income families that make up nearly 80% of the state's public school population.

Castille asked whether it is time to consider changes in the school calendar after "several hundred years" to boost student learning.

Critics often note that today's school calendar stems partly from the era when students were needed to do agriculture work during summer months.

"Is it time to really have a much more serious conversation about this?" Castille asked.

Said Brumley, "I am so concerned about students learning loss in the summer, especially students in impoverished areas."

He said he is a proponent of the "balanced" calendar, which has been adopted by the Red River Parish School District in northwest Louisiana.

Classes there begin Aug. 31 and end on June 29.

The calendar includes two-week breaks around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day as well as the first two weeks of February, late April and early May.

Opponents call such schedules "year round" schooling and contend they make vacation planning and other activities hard to plan.

The issue surfaced during BESE's 90-minute retreat ahead of the panel's August committee meetings.