Marvin L. Yates, former chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus for Southern University, died Tuesday, the school announced.
Yates served as chancellor from 1991-98.
He worked at the school from 1962-98, including time as a professor in the College of Education, dean of the Junior Division and vice chancellor for student affairs.
"We extend condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the great number of young people he inspired as a mentor, teacher and leader," Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus said in a statement.