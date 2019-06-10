The LSU board and administration may have violated the state Constitution and engaged in conflicts of interest that cost the flagship money in its contracting of a private company to handle healthcare software developed by the university, according a report released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
LSU President F. King Alexander in April 2018 requested the legislative auditor look in after university internal auditors found “a number of potentially concerning policy and procedural issues” in an affiliation agreement LSU cut with the Louisiana Health Information Technology Foundation. The not-for-profit entity, better known as LaHIT, was contracted to license and market LSU-developed software called CLincial InQuiry, or CLIQ. The application allows physicians access via an internet web portal to individual patients’ information, history, laboratory results, allergies, medications and other data.
LSU management did not follow its own established practice and by-laws when creating LaHIT, the legislative auditor determined. LSU gave the nonprofit control over the licensing agreement and the terms of sublicensing contracts, thereby keeping the university from receiving the full amount of royalties owed. In addition, legal costs paid for the creation of or benefit of private corporations may violate Article VII, Section 14 of the Louisiana Constitution, the report states.
LSU management failed to bring three LSU agreements related to the licensing of the CLIQ software before the LSU Board for formal approval. As a result, the LSU Board was not able to review and approve. Further, according to the audit, arrangements adopted by LSU to license the CLIQ software created potential conflicts of interest involving an LSU official and employees.
LSU did not dispute the auditor’s findings.
“The situation occurred as the university was pursuing new ways to commercialize research,” the university said in a statement released by LSU spokesman Ernest Ballard. “The former Executive Vice President of Healthcare Redesign missed some important procedural steps in attempting to bring the product to market rapidly, and LSU made significant improvements to ensure this won’t happen again.”
