East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Sito Narcisse is setting aside a proposal to move up the start date of the new school year by about two weeks into the month of July in favor of a more traditional school calendar.

On Monday, Narcisse floated drafts of four alternative calendars that would have school start in August, when classes have started in years past.

Board member Dadrius Lanus, who attended the meetings Monday where the new calendars were revealed, said the idea of starting early is dead.

“That’s completely off the table,” Lanus said. “There will be no school starting in July.”

Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the school system, confirmed that the new calendars all start in August. She said two of the four calendars are proving the most popular so far, but both are still works in progress.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gast sent out a survey to employees asking for feedback on their preferences on "big decision points" during the 2021-22 school year.

The parish School Board is scheduled to meet 5 p.m. Thursday at the Professional Development Center, 3000 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd. to vote on a calendar for the 2021-22 school year.

The early start proposal, which Narcisse has been calling Smart Start, has sparked unusually fierce and passionate opposition since it was announced publicly on March 31. Many teachers, parents and students have reacted badly to the idea of shortening their summer and alter pre-existing plans, saying they need a break after a rough school year dominated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Smart Start called for starting school about two weeks earlier than planned — July 19 for most instructional staff and July 28 for students — and financing the additional days with federal COVID relief funds.

Narcisse held a series of public events last week to try to explain his ideas, emphasizing the importance of catching up the many schoolchildren who have fallen behind academically during the pandemic.

But the talks failed to quell the outcry. One teacher union on April 12 even staged a “sickout” that nearly forced several schools to close. Opponents packed a marathon School Board meeting last week to criticize the proposal. On Friday, Narcisse sent an email to school employees saying he would reconsider.

“I have taken this past week to listen to your feedback, read your heartfelt emails, and recognize the tremendous amount of stress and hardships many of you have endured this past year,” Narcisse wrote.

To that end, Narcisse is convening internal advisory committees all this week to review the new calendars as well as other ideas he has to improve his proposal.

An advisory committee of teachers and principals met Monday, the sessions Lanus attended. A student advisory committee met Tuesday afternoon and a parent advisory committee is set to meet Wednesday.

In addition to rethinking the school calendar, Lanus said that Narcisse is also trying to find a way to pay employees a proposed $1,300 stipend in May, before school lets out, rather than waiting until August as currently proposed. Also, the superintendent is exploring ways to help teachers pay for classroom supplies so that they spend less out of their own pockets as they typically do each year, Lanus said.

Lanus posted about the new proposals Monday on Facebook.

“While the process may not have started off the way we may have liked, today I can honestly say the system is making strides to ensure the work BETTER in the future including each and everyone of you!” Lanus wrote.