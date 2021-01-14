One of the three finalists for new superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system lacks the credentials to run the school district and consequently might need to hire a number two person who does have those credentials.

This is one of the issues the parish School Board will have to sort out when it convenes Thursday night, starting at 6:30 p.m., to pick a new top schools leader.

Board members learned about the credentials issue for finalist Sito Narcisse in a memo it received Monday night from its general counsel, Gwynn Shamlin. Shamlin was passing along the fruits of a review of the three finalists conducted by the school system’s Human Resources office.

The issue is that Narcisse lacks the minimum five years of classroom teaching required under Louisiana law to earn a superintendent’s certification. Narcisse, on his résumé, lists just three years of classroom teaching. From 2002 to 2005, he taught French at Ravenwood High in Brentwood, Tenn. Narcisse is currently chief of secondary schools for Washington, D.C. Public Schools.

His fellow finalists, Marla Sheppard of Kansas City and Adam Smith of Baton Rouge, have no certification issues, according to the review.

Sheppard, deputy superintendent of Kansas City Public schools, possesses a valid out-of-state superintendent’s certification, and Smith, who is interim superintendent in East Baton Rouge, already has a Louisiana superintendent's certification, Human Resources found. Sheppard has seven years of classroom experience, teaching math and science at two middle schools and one high school in Houston. Smith has six years of classroom experience, five as a social studies teacher at Prescott Middle in Baton Rouge.

Given his situation, according to the review, Narcisse has two ways under Louisiana law to still become superintendent:

He can request a waiver from a state appeals committee. He would have to apply this week to get his waiver considered at the committee’s Jan. 25 meeting. The committee’s next meeting is not until July, seven months from now.

He can hire a top person, known as a chief academic officer, who has the credentials he lacks.

The last time East Baton Rouge schools hired a superintendent who lacked the traditional qualifications was to hire Charlotte Placide, who led the school system from 2004 to 2009. Placide, formerly the district’s chief business officer, was also the last career employee of the district to win the top job. She ended up hiring a chief academic officer to lead the academic end of the district.

The chief academic officer route was created for people like Placide, non-traditional superintendents who have excelled elsewhere but lack traditional qualifications to run a school system. By contrast, Narcisse is a career educator. But 15 of his 18 years in education is as an administrator.

If chosen, Narcisse could hire a chief academic officer from outside the school district. He also has several educators in the system now who could be promoted to that position.

Thursday’s superintendent search activities begin at 4 p.m. when Smith resumes his interrupted interview. Smith collapsed Friday night while answering questions about why he wants the job permanently. He is scheduled to speak from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The first hour will be a town hall where questions are posed, both in person and online, by members of the public, followed by 90 minutes for a formal board interview with questions posed only by board members.

Immediately after he finishes, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the School Board plans to select a new permanent superintendent. After doing that, the School Board will continue meeting on other business. The interviews and meetings will all be held at the Professional Development Center, 3000 N. Sherwood Forest Drive, and will be livestreamed on the school district's YouTube channel.

This is the second search in a year for someone to fill to find a top leader for the school system, home to more than 40,000 students. The new search was prompted by the unexpected resignation of Leslie Brown in October due to an unspecified medical condition that she said made her unable to continue in the job. Brown replaced Warren Drake, who retired in July after five years at the helm.

Smith, a 24-year veteran of the school system, was promoted to interim superintendent in October after Brown's departure.