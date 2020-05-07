Willie Smith has been named named chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College during a special meeting Wednesday of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors.
Smith, who has been serving as interim chancellor, is a 19-year veteran of the system.
LCTCS President Monty Sullivan recommended Smith's selection.
"I am committed to the work we have begun to make BRCC a great place to work and learn," Smith said in a statement.
"Looking forward, BRCC will continue to be a leader in providing innovative solutions that will support the needs of all our constituents."