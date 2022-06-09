Nearly 1,100 school employees in Baton Rouge may belatedly receive the extra paycheck that their fellow employees already received weeks ago.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday gave preliminary approval to spending an extra $1 million to pay the stipends to those school employees with more than 20 absences this year who had been left out of receiving the stipends because they were on leave pursuant to the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.
A final School Board vote is set for June 16.
In response to a question posed by The Advocate, the school system said 1,077 employees would receive stipends if the item is approved. The original stipends were paid in late April, with $1,200 for educators and $600 for support workers.
Several schoolteachers who had been on maternity leave spoke out Thursday.
“It just feels to me like I’m being penalized for starting a family,” said Samantha Mash, a teacher at Liberty High.
Amelia Gilmore said she was one of four teachers at the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts who went on maternity leave this year.
“We are women who leave our infants to the care of others every day due to our devotion to the district,” Gilmore said.
Hollie Gasser, a colleague of Gilmore’s, said she assumed she would get the stipend.
“I worked a lot of extra hours before leaving to make sure my classroom could go on without me; that’s why I was shocked when I was excluded,” she said.
Several board members said they were not aware when the stipend was approved in February that so many employees were excluded. Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson said she feels the exclusion especially as a mother of three herself.
“I certainly do appreciate the work in being able to offer this to the board tonight,” she said.
In other action, the School Board moved forward on forming a new school in the southern part of the parish, an area that has gone decades without any new public schools.
The school system is getting closer to building two neighborhood schools in that corner of the parish, which were approved by voters in 2018.
Superintendent Sito Narcisse is proposing that the schools enroll 1,500 and 2,000 students respectively. The former would be a pre-K through eighth grade school and the latter would be a middle/high school with grades six to 12.
The board will revisit idea when it meets again June 16.
“We have plenty of students but not enough schools,” said board member David Tatman, who represents the areas where the new schools are being proposed. “We believe these schools will be very filled.”
The big enrollment projections are spooking supporters of McKinley High, which has been losing students in recent years to new school programs.
“Where are these kids going to come from? Are we going to close some schools?” asked the Rev. Dale Flowers, of the McKinley High alumni association.
Narcisse is also proposing another school program in southeast Baton Rouge at the former Kenilworth Middle School campus. That facility was taken over by the state in 2009 after years of chronic low academic performance and has been occupied by a charter school. That charter school is planning to vacate the school in summer 2023 for a new campus, leaving the 7600 Boone Ave. campus vacant.
Narcisse is proposing to place a prekindergarten to eighth grade school in the old Kenilworth facility organized as a “focus choice school” with a corporate partner, in this case Ochsner Health System. It would be a medical partnership, broadly similar to a recent conversion of Park Elementary School to a medically oriented school in partnership with Baton Rouge General Medical Center.
The new Kenilworth, though, would have middle school grades. That again set off some McKinley High supporters, who worried it would take students from the high school, which is supposed to add middle school grades in the near future.
As with the two new southeast Baton Rouge schools, the board put off final consideration of the Kenilworth idea until June 16. Ware-Jackson, whose district includes the McKinley area, suggested delaying much longer.
“I simply don’t see the urgency in making that decision before we see what we’re going to do in that area,” Ware-Jackson said.
Board member Mike Gaudet, whose district also includes part of the McKinley area as well as much of Highland Ridge, said programs like the one proposed at Kenilworth are needed, given years of not building schools in the area.
“I think we need to get out of our own way and go ahead and get this done,” Gaudet said.