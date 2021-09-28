Louisiana State University welcomed its “most accomplished, largest and most diverse” freshman class to campus in August, setting a school record for the fourth consecutive year. Its total enrollment is 35,914, also a record.
LSU enrolled 7,038 new freshmen for the fall semester, breaking the school’s previous record of 6,690 freshmen in 2020, the school said Tuesday. This is the first year incoming freshmen enrollment exceeded 7,000 students; the trend hovered between 5,000 and 6,000 students until 2020.
“Students and their families are responding to the first-rate academic programs and opportunities offered at LSU,” said Interim Executive Vice President & Provost Matt Lee. “The growth of our on-campus and LSU Online enrollments demonstrate that LSU is offering a degree in demand with more and more high-quality students coming each and every year.”
The class’s average GPA is 3.54, and its average ACT score is 26, making the incoming freshmen the most accomplished class.
Of the new students, 30% identify as American Indian, Black, Asian, Native Hawaiian, Hispanic, and two or more races. Also, 18.8% of the class identify as Black and 9.5% identify as Hispanic.
“At a time when other schools are scrambling for enrollment and in particular students of color, every year we are breaking records on both fronts,” said Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Dereck J. Rovaris Sr. “The record number of historically underrepresented students is indeed a reflection of the good work so many have done to make LSU a more inclusive university.”