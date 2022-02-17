In a draft report Thursday, a state panel created by the Legislature asked state lawmakers to spend $115 million per year for a decade to improve early childhood education and care, a 34% hike over last year's request.

The proposal was made by the Early Childhood Care and Education Commission, which includes legislators, state education officials and representatives of the child care industry.

For the past three years the commission has asked the Legislature to spend $86 million per year for 10 years to provide care for a large portion of 173,000 children from birth to age 3 who live in low-income homes.

Libbie Sonnier, executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute For Children, said the childcare industry is beset by challenges, including the "shocking" fact that teachers are paid less than $20,000 per year, or around $9.79 per hour.

Sonnier said parents pay $68 per day for child care for an infant and $37 daily for three-year-olds – about $27,000 per year for families with two children. "It leaves us with a system that is hard to prop up," she said.

Early childhood advocates renew plea: Nearly $1 billion over a decade For the third consecutive year a state panel Friday asked the Legislature to provide $86 million per year for 10 years to expand early childho…

Sonnier said if the Legislature devoted $115 million per year to early childhood care and education it "really helps us balance this equation, to make sure were are providing high-quality child care and paying living wages for teachers."

The 2022 regular legislative session starts on March 14.

However, even in a session marked by a heavy influx of federal aid and higher-than-expected state revenue generating support for anything close to $115 million annually will be a major challenge.

Commission members also complained that the Legislature is not standing by its commitment to offer matching funds for local communities that raise dollars for child care.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

State lawmakers last year agreed to devote 25% of sports betting revenue for early childhood education, up to $20 million.

However, sports betting is in its early stages and that revenue stream has not started flowing.

Sonnier said a ballot measure in New Orleans would raise $21 million for child care and other cities are raising dollars of their own.

"We just don't have enough money generated now to meet the needs of locals," she said.

After months of turmoil, child care aid to rise and eligibility expand Louisiana’s reeling child care industry, and the parents who rely on it, got some good news from Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state’s top sch…

Gov. John Bel Edwards has proposed allocating $50 million to the state's early education fund, the source for matching local dollars.

Edwards also wants to boost state aid for a program that helps subsidize child care for low-income families while they work, attend school or undergo job training.

It would provide 1,670 slots on top of about 20,000 children enrolled now in the Child Care Assistance Program.

Another part of the governor's plan would boost reimbursements for learning centers.