Some schools in the Baton Rouge area were canceling afternoon activities and planning to dismiss early on Wednesday because of severe weather that is forecast to come into the Baton Rouge region.
East Baton Rouge Parish schools were dismissing two hours ahead of their scheduled release time. Dismissal will start at 11:30 for middle and high school students and 12:45 p.m. for elementary school students.
West Feliciana Middle School will be dismissed at 1:00 and Bains and Bains Lower Elementary School will dismiss at 1:10. Students will receive instruction through distance learning for the remainder of the day.
In Zachary, schools are dismissing at the following schedule:
- Zachary High School and Northwestern Middle School will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.
- Copper Mill Elementary and Zachary Elementary will close at 12:10 p.m.
- Rollins Place Elementary will dismiss at 1:10 p.m.
- Northwestern Elementary School and Zachary Early Learning Center will dismiss at 1:25 p.m.