The number of public high school students earning college credit rose 12 percent over last year, the state Department of Education announced Thursday morning.

The increase is nearly 167 percent since 2012, officials said.

Good news, bad news in latest report on Louisiana high schools' Advanced Placement results While low nationally, the number of public high school students who earned college credit this year rose 10 percent, state Superintendent of E…

The credit is called Advanced Placement.

Louisiana has long ranked among the lowest in the nation for students who qualify.

Despite big push, Louisiana woeful in getting high schoolers to earn college credit; why? Louisiana's five-year push to reach the national average for public high school students earning college credit missed the target — by a lot.

It finished next to last for the class of 2017, the latest figures available.

A total of 8.5 percent of high school students got AP credit.

The national average was 22.8 percent.

Massachusetts was tops in the nation for the second consecutive year at 32.1 percent.

A total of 7,330 students in Louisiana earned the credit this year compared to 6,519 last year.

Among the school districts showing notable gains was West Feliciana, where students earning qualifying scores rose 15 percent over last year.

Scores for black students rose nearly 13 percent, to 884 students, including 156 more in the East Baton Rouge Parish School District.

Advanced Placement allows students to earn credits in 38 subjects.

They do so by taking a rigorous class in high school and then a national exam.

Scores from range from 1 to 5. A score of at least 3 means students can earn credit at any college in Louisiana and many nationwide.

The state launched a push in 2011 to increase the number of students earning AP credit.

Those who do so boost their chances for getting a state scholarship that pays for most college tuition, called the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students.

Schools achieving high levels of AP courses and tests get a boost in annual rankings.

Students can also get costs of the test reimbursed by the state.

"For six consecutive years, Louisiana has increased AP participation and performance," state Superintendent of Education John White said in a statement.

"Students have mastered college-level coursework, earned credit at virtually any institution in the nation and saved millions of dollars along the way," White said.

A report says students and families save $310 for each college credit earned in high school.

"Exposing more students to post-secondary education, whether through AP or other pre-college courses, is an effective way to expand access and opportunity here in Louisiana," Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed said.