Experience in public office or the need for change. Voters in District 9 are being asked at Tuesday’s election to judge what they value more when it comes to who will represent them on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
The experience argument is coming from the incumbent David Tatman, who has spent 12 years on the School Board and six as board president. He is arguing that he has a track record of success, with more to come, and he’s a seasoned hand to continue to guide the state’s second-largest school district into an uncertain future.
“Experience, some people use the word and throw it around. I’ve got the résumé,” said Tatman, who is 60.
The need-for-change argument is coming from first-time office-seeker Patrick Martin V. An administrator at LSU who sits on the board of a charter school that his daughter attends, Martin is not buying the idea that the school system has improved. He paints a grim picture of a school system that is failing to serve its students, particularly poor and minority children.
“Kids are graduating from high school barely able to read and write,” said Martin, who is 55. “We have to do something dramatically different to educate the poorest of our children here in Baton Rouge.”
The other candidate in the race, Pamela Taylor Johnson, is arguing a little bit of both. Johnson, who spent 24 years as a juvenile court judge before retiring in 2019, said she has valuable experience from many years on the court as well as her days when she was an education-focused lawyer who helped children and families get the help they need from their schools. She says the school system for decades has failed to rework what it’s doing to reach students who are struggling the most in school, the ones who would often find their way to her courtroom.
While the school system has made some strides — she likes the strategic plan the board approved last year — it’s not enough, Johnson said.
“My concern is whether or not our kids are on the learning level to take advantage of that (strategic plan),” said Johnson, who is 67. “From what I’ve seen they are not.”
District 9 is a sprawling district, mostly following the southern edge of Airline Highway southward from Florida Boulevard to Pecue Lane, then dipping south of Interstate 10 to the edge of the Country Club of Louisiana.
The district’s 26,000-plus registered voters are 68% White and 24% Black. It's 36% Republican, 35% Democrat and the remaining 29% are those registered with another party or no party at all.
Martin and Tatman are White Republicans, and Johnson is a Black Democrat.
A runoff, if necessary, would occur Dec. 10.
District 9 is the most expensive of all nine School Board races at this point.
Candidates and third parties have reported spending almost $150,000 so far. Incumbent Tatman has raised the most money, about $113,700, followed by Martin with $43,300 and Johnson with $10,200.
Tatman and Martin, but not Johnson, are benefiting from spending on their behalf by outside groups. Stand For Children has reported spending about $53,500 in direct support of Tatman. The Baton Rouge Alliance For Students’s political arm Red Stick Leaders for Students has reported spending $23,200 in direct support of Martin.
Tatman said based on what he is seeing he’s being heavily outspent. He counts 20 mailers from Martin or the groups supporting him that he’s received, coming almost every day for the past few weeks. And then there are the robocalls, video ads and other messaging.
“If I would have done what they did, it would have cost me $400,000,” Tatman said
Tatman said he knows what things cost. Tatman runs his own government relations and association management consulting firm and is a registered lobbyist. He said he’s participated in 150 political campaigns through the years.
Tatman said he expects to spend $75,000 for Tuesday’s election and perhaps half that if he gets in a runoff. And he said all his messaging is positive.
“What’s amazing to me is this is all on a school board race,” Tatman said. “I believe when the race is over it will be second only to the mayor’s race.”
Johnson said she’s never seen anything like this in all her years of running for judge. She said she’s trying to run a grassroot campaign.
“Dead presidents don’t vote, neither does Ben Franklin, the people vote,” Johnson said.
Martin is no stranger to politics. He worked on educational issues while serving in the administration of Gov. Mike Foster. Martin said the ads he’s seen directed at Tatman are within bounds.
“I have not seen anyone question his motives or integrity or anything like that,” Martin said. “I think it’s perfectly fair game to ask what are his successes, is he doing what he was elected to do?”
Martin said the elections have changed. He said his grandmother ran for School Board in 1990 in Morehouse Parish in a classic grassroots campaign.
“That was a small town. She could talk to every registered voter,” he said. “It’s not practical in a district with 26,000 voters to knock on every door.”
Martin, however, said he did end up apologizing to his mail carrier.
“He said, ‘Oh, you’re why my back hurts right now,” Martin recalled.
All three candidates say they are looking to improve neighborhood schools, though their approaches differ.
Johnson said the long bus rides many kids have now adds to their trauma and worsens already bad Baton Rouge traffic. She said returning to neighborhood schools would save money spent now on “fluff,” money that be used for better purposes.
“If we have quality schools in your neighborhood, kids will come to that school,” she said.
Martin said he looked at the schools near him when it came for his daughter, Mia, now 9, to enroll in school. He said they tried the magnet lottery without success before enrolling Mia in a new charter school, BASIS Baton Rouge. He loved the school so much he ended up joining its board.
Martin says improving neighborhood schools is the key to reversing what he sees as the downward slide in public education in Baton Rouge.
“I would really think how the school system should be judged is by how it treats (and) how it educates the poorest children, and we’re not doing a good job of that,” he said.
Tatman said he’s not just talked about creating neighborhood schools, but is actually doing it. Two such schools are being built in the near future in southeast Baton Rouge. And one, a new elementary schools off Perkins Road, is coming about through a partnership with BREC – Tatman has served before on the BREC board.
“The number of kids who are going to be able to walk to school is going to be amazing,” he said. “That can be a true neighborhood school.”