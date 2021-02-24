After nearly a year of virtual learning with Zoom classes and socially distanced classrooms, LSU leaders say the university's fall 2021 semester will most likely operate as it did before the coronavirus pandemic.

LSU Interim President Tom Galligan and LSU Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie are hopeful vaccine distribution will allow for face-to-face lectures, with the university operating similarly to fall 2019.

"Of course, we will follow all state and CDC guidelines, with the safety of our campus community as our guidepost. We intend to do all we can to return our campus safely to pre-COVID-19 operations," Galligan and Haynie said.

No official decision has been made about the summer session and intersession, but the university will closely follow Louisiana's COVID-19 response. The university is also working on how its spring 2021 commencement will operate.

The university will post update on its Roadmap to Spring as additional information becomes available.