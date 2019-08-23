The former executive director of a foundation for the deaf was named Friday morning to be superintendent of the school district that includes the Louisiana School for the Deaf and the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired.

Ernest E. Garrett III, former CEO of Deaf Empowerment Awareness Foundation Inc., in St. Louis was picked by state Superintendent of Education John White, who made the announcement.

Garrett, a Missouri native, won out over Jamie Wong, special education director of the state Department of Education and Janet Armelin Harris, director of human resources for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, both finalists.

Garrett will be paid $150,000 per year.

He said he will bring encouragement, passion and a vision to the job.

"I am truly honored to serve," Garrett said during a gathering on the campus of both schools.

The school system is called the Special School District, or SSD.

Garrett was previously the first deaf and black superintendent of the Missouri School for the Deaf.

He was also executive director of the Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and worked as a licensed social worker in both school and clinical settings.

"Ernest is a strong leader and passionate advocate whose extensive experience as a school administrator, as an advocate of students with low-incidence disabilities and as a social worker in both the school and clinical settings will bring a unique perspective to the SSD and to the state education department's executive team," White said.

"We look forward to watching the SSD redefine itself as a statewide model of excellence under his guidance," he said.

The district has been embroiled in controversy for months.

Earlier this year the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved a three-year plan to improve schools governed by the SSD.

The action followed a report in 2018 that identified widespread problems, including low morale at the Louisiana School for the Deaf.

Louisiana School for the Deaf, others targeted for improvements The state is launching a three-year plan aimed at improving oversight and expertise in the troubled Louisiana School for the Deaf and others, …

Meanwhile, some parents of students have complained that White and BESE have failed to ensure quality programs at the schools.

The announcement Friday ends the second hunt for a superintendent.

The previous previous one ended when the top pick for the post withdrew from the search.

Former Lafayette Parish Superintendent Pat Cooper served as interim superintendent earlier this year but left the department when his appointment expired.

The last permanent superintendent was Monte Burke, who left his post in mid-2018.

The choice of Garrett was praised by two officials who keep close tabs on the schools -- state Rep. Patricia Smith, D-Baton Rouge and BESE member Kathy Edmonston, who lives in Gonzales.

Aside from the two schools the SSD manages educational programs for students in the Office of Youth Development, Office of Behavioral Health, Office of Developmental Disabilities, Department of Public Safety and private facilities statewide.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.