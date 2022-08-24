State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, who has been on the job for 26 months, said Wednesday he got a favorable job review from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Brumley made the comment after BESE emerged from a nearly two-hour, closed door session to discuss the superintendent's job performance in the past year.
He said he got a rating of 3, which is the second highest of four categories also used to rate public school teachers.
That would put him in the effective/proficient category.
"I will keep pushing in areas we believe are most important for this state," Brumley said.
BESE defers to the superintendent for any details of his job review.
BESE approved the evaluation after the executive session but neither Jim Garvey, president of the board, nor other members made comments.
Brumley, former superintendent of the Jefferson Parish school system, began his post just three months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, which unleased unprecedented upheaval in classrooms.
The 2019-20 school abruptly ended in-person classes on March 13, 2020.
The 2020-21 school year was marked by starts and stops between in-person and distance learning, and the 2021-22 school year also featured continuing interruptions in normal routines amid repeated outbreaks of the virus.
Key test scores in math, English, science and social studies plummeted last year, as they did across the country, but showed a partial rebound earlier this month with some gains on the LEAP tests.
Brumley sparked controversy at times with his insistence that students remain and return to classrooms as quickly as possible.
He said his stance was vindicated by the fact Louisiana public school classrooms were among the quickest to reopen and continue operations nationally.
Brumley is paid $285,000 per year.
His office said Wednesday he will not be accepting a pay raise after his favorable job review.
