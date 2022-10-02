The newest students on LSU's campus have arrived in large numbers and with better grades than any of their predecessors. One-third of them are the first in their families to seek a college degree.
According to LSU, the class of 2026 is the largest freshman class in university history, and its accomplished with a median GPA of 3.78 and composite ACT score of 25.5.
A total of 7,637 freshmen enrolled in LSU this semester, surpassing last year’s record of 7,038 freshmen enrolled. It's an 8.5% increase.
“From what I can tell, all the people I’ve managed to surround myself with have been very ambitious and hard-working people," said Maia Leonard, a freshman who works at the LSU Center for Freshman Year. "They’ve definitely motivated me, I haven’t met a single person who has steered me in the wrong direction.”
Oscar Garcia, a freshman and first-generation college student, said his goal at LSU is to succeed for his family.
“It’s really exciting and also a little bit scary, but I’m super proud of myself and I’m proud to be first-gen," Garcia said. "I’m in the [student support services] program, which is a program for first-generation students at LSU and it’s just exciting. I hope to do well academically and make my family proud.”
Of this year's freshman class, 67.5% of students are from Louisiana and 32.5% are from out of state.
Julian Blair, a freshman student from Illinois, said LSU has exceeded his expectations so far as an out-of-state student.
“I come from Chicago and coming here I thought it was going to be a very different environment because I did hear about Louisiana education," Blair said. "But it’s a very good school, it’s super nice here.”
Overall enrollment is also at an all-time high, according to LSU, with 37,354 total students attending the university and 2,871 students taking classes through LSU Online programs.
Enrollment by minority groups has also gone up over each of the last three fall semesters, according to LSU data.
Black enrollment jumped from 4,590 students in 2020 to 4,976 students in 2021 and in 2022, a total of 5,664 Black students enrolled at LSU for the fall semester.
The number of Hispanic students increased from 2,346 students in 2020 and 2,584 students in 2021 to a total of 2,873 Hispanic students enrolled in 2022.
Asian student enrollment went from 1,388 students to 1,568 students in 2020 and 2021. A total of 1,588 Asian students enrolled in 2022, according to LSU.
“We welcome an accomplished group of students to engage with our committed and talented faculty,” LSU President William Tate said in a statement. “Students and their families understand that attending a flagship university provides a pathway to participating in discovery across academic fields. Opportunity to learn abounds.”