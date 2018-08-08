One doesn’t have to be an expert in education to know what works when it’s time to head back to school. Over the past week, The Advocate reached out to parents, students and former students to find out what worked and what didn’t, what could be done if given a second chance and what, in hindsight, might not have been a good idea.
If I knew then what I know now...
“Don’t just work for a grade. Love learning whatever it is. I have grown in that since I became an adult. As a kid I would just do what I was supposed to do. But it’s not about playing that game, it’s about how you grow as a person. … . I wish someone had said, ‘Don’t do it for the grade.’” — Jason Fountain, superintendent, Central Community School System.
“Don’t be so quiet on the first day. Try to make as many friends as you can.” — Romi Jenks, 52, Baton Rouge. Jenks said she was shy in school and made herself not be shy after she was voted the quietest girl in the first grade. She was even given a ribbon marking her “achievement.” She always hated it and tried to make herself more outgoing afterward.
“Why would someone give a ribbon for the quietest girl? That means I didn’t talk at all. I didn’t like that?”
James Littrell, 13, said that in middle school, teachers don’t always help unless you speak up and seek that help.
“On my first day of school, I was like, ‘Oh, the teacher’s going to help me tons.’ And, then, I realized that, no, the teaches don’t really help me that much because they need to help with the other kids.”
"We have to get parents more involved in their children's lives. I always tell my kids and the kids I mentor: education is the most important thing, regardless if you want to be an athlete, an engineer or a doctor. … You don't like your living conditions? Education is your ticket out of the hood. That's something nobody can take away from you." — Levar Robinson, founder of Fathers on a Mission, which encourages dads to take a more active role in their children’s lives.
First days that make memories...
On Jada Elmore’s first day of school as a freshman at Brusly High, she spilled pink-colored milk all over her uniform pants while at breakfast at the school.
“Ooh, that was the worst back to school first day ever,” said Elmore, a Southern University student in therapeutic recreation.
Elmore, now a fourth-year student at Southern University, said she spent four hours in the school office, waiting for her mom to leave work and bring her a new pair of pants.
Tina Floyd, 56, a cashier at Lamendola’s grocery store in Gonzales, started school a half-century ago and remembers the staff at White Hills Elementary in Baker.
“I was a little poor child and they took me under their wing,” Floyd said. On the first day of first grade, the school had provided all of her school supplies, but the second day was even more special.
With the permission of Floyd’s mother, the principal and the woman who drove the school bus took the little girl clothes shopping — and to get her hair done.
“I got a bee-hive hair-do,” Floyd said. “I’ve still got a picture somewhere at home that the school took. I’m holding a little toy zebra they gave me.”
Jamie Seal and his wife are foster parents, and five years ago they received a telephone call asking if they could take in three children, ages 6, 8, and 9. The catch? The children arrived the day before school in Denham Springs was set to begin.
“We had to go through and get them uniforms and all their schools supplies and everything the night before school starting. We went to every store we could think of, trying to get new shoes and everything within four hours.
“It was a challenge but we got it all taken care of. Including orientation.”
Here's something that may help school children today...
Advice to children ages 5 and 3: “You want them to share. You want them to play fair. You want them to love people. I mean we talk about that all time. It’s about being good to other people and treating people well. And not always trying to look for an angle. Now we don’t talk about that as a 5-year-old, not trying to find an angle, but that’s what I’m going to tell them as they grow. Love people, trust people. You’re going to get your heart broken. You’re going to get done wrong at times but that’s OK. Do that anyways because it’s a better life.” — Fountain.
To his children: “We always tell them, it’s their job to be at school, just like it’s our job to be at work. They may not do it best the first time, but if they practice enough, they can do it perfectly. Never give up.” — Seal.
“If you see someone less fortunate than you, you make friends. Go the extra mile.” — Carrie Conley, a mother of five from Gonzales.
“Perception is everything. It’s not so much as what you’re doing, but it’s moreso what it looks like. Being aware of your surroundings, being mindful of who you hang around, people you come in contact with. First impressions are everything for me. So, first day of school, you kind of set the tone for the rest of the year so I just recommend to always be mindful of the things that you’re doing, things that you’re saying. Simple things like doing your homework and having your homework on time. All of those are practices that set the standard for the future.” — Jessica Carter, 2012 McKinley graduate, 2017 Southern University graduate, current USA Nationals Miss Louisiana.
After her son was shot and killed in 2009, Lisa Rodney stepped in to help raise his three children. Like she had done with her kids, she asks them questions about their career goals and has taught them how to save money.
Rodney, of Baton Rouge, last year started distributing free school supplies — including 250 backpacks given away over the past few weeks. Volunteering at her children’s and grandchildren’s schools opened her eye to the need.
"I saw kids being teased for not having the things they needed in class. For a lot of families, it's not that parents don't want to help. They're working two jobs and barely making ends meet.
"But think about it — f you don't have a pencil and paper, how can you focus on doing your homework? … These kids get so excited about something as simple as a book sack. Now they have something to look forward to on their first day."
Be yourself: “If you just go out there and be someone different … they won’t know who the real you is. If you’re just nervous to go back (to school) or meet new people, then if you just talk to them then they’ll probably like you. If people don’t like you for who you are then you don’t have to like them. You can still be nice and kill them with kindness.” — Dynastee Jacobs, 10, Southern University Lab School student and Miss Black Louisiana USA Princess for 2018.
“Meet new people and explore so you can make new friends.” — Elvin Sterling III, 10, student at Westdale Heights, while at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office backpack giveaway.
“Get to know other people.” — Chauncey Anthony, 8, student at Forest Heights Academy of Excellence, also at the backpack giveaway.
“Prayer is utmost. Seriously. We’ve been doing prep together. It’s hard to get ready. It really is. Just really talking to them the best I can and trying to get their mindset ready for a new year.
“It’s very challenging when you have multiple kids. Early mornings and not wanting to get up in the mornings. It’s very hard. As you can see I have four girls so I have to comb hair … and then everybody is different.” — Brittanye Day, with children at Kenilworth Charter School and Celerity Dalton Charter School.
“Save the day.” — Elmore. She suggests enjoying the first day of elementary or high school as much as one can. “It’s just a different experience. You don’t get that in college.”
“You have to cover yourself.” — Jenks, a reference to wearing shorts that are not too short.
Advice on interaction with others:
“Make eye contact. You look around and you can pretty much tell how people are by their eyes.” — Lisa Littrell, Gonzales.
__
"There's a reason you have two ears and one mouth. You should always listen more than you talk." — Robinson.
Bold decisions, with varying consequences...
When I was a teacher, my very first year of teaching, that rough year, my seventh-grade class, my favorite class, they had decided that they were not going to answer any questions that I asked. These were seventh-graders now. It took me about 10 minutes for me to catch on to what they’re were doing and it just … I had a moment to think about what to do. I just loaded them up with homework and told them to sit there and be quiet.” — Fountain.
__
“We turned all the water in the toilets into a solid. It was this chemical compound that we learned about in chemistry class. It was a powder. We left as soon as we did it. We had it coordinated so one person was assigned to each bathroom and we did it to every (toilet), even faculty (bathrooms).” — Josh Hill, librarian technician at the East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library and master’s student, recalling a prank pulled by more than a dozen students at Walker High School.
__
Elmore, a Southern University student in therapeutic recreation, recalled that, as a senior in high school, she and her classmates opened cans of confetti cans on their first day of senior year. “But we had to clean it up,” she said.
__
Jenks: After planning over the summer before her final year of high school, Jenks and others rode in a white limousine to their first day of school at Lee High School in the mid-1980s, wearing pink-and-green outfits. “We were trying to make a statement. We’re the seniors now.”