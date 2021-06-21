The outgoing interim president of LSU sent a letter to employees Monday announcing a 3% pay raise.
The money will be available for eligible unclassified faculty and staff, LSU President Tom Galligan said. Galligan took over on an interim basis after F. King Alexander left for Oregon State in December 2019. He will be replaced July 5 by William F. Tate IV and return to teaching law.
"As I prepare to return to the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center, I am incredibly happy that one of my last messages to you is to announce that LSU will provide a 3% merit raise pool to each department," Galligan wrote Monday. "Raises were my number one priority during the legislative session and thanks to the support of the Governor, the Legislature, and a host of too many others to name, our goal is now a reality."
Galligan said he is hopeful that employees could receive raises annually.
The raises are effective July 1 for fiscal year and professional hourly employees and Aug. 15 for those paid on an academic year basis. Classified employees will be given a market pay adjustment July 15, LSU said.