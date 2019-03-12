Amid controversy, the superintendent of the Special School District will be leaving his post on June 8, state Superintendent of Education John White said Tuesday.

The post is now held by Pat Cooper, who is former superintendent of the Lafayette Parish school system.

However, Cooper has been targeted for criticism as part of a controversy at the Louisiana Special Education Center in Alexandria, which houses students with orthopedic problems and developmental disabilities.

State Police have been investigating wrongdoing at the center, which White said involves allegations of a "child on child" incident.

Allegations against Louisiana Special Education Center sparks State Police probe State Police are investigating allegations of wrongdoing at the Louisiana Special Education Center in Alexandria, officials said Friday.

Four leaders of the center have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Some parents contend the suspensions stem from a power struggle between Cooper and leaders of the center.

White told the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education that State Police have turned over the results of the probe to the district attorney's office in Rapides Parish, which includes Alexandria.

The Special School District includes the center in Alexandria as well as the Louisiana School for the Deaf and the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired, both in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana School for the Deaf, others targeted for improvements The state is launching a three-year plan aimed at improving oversight and expertise in the troubled Louisiana School for the Deaf and others, …

Cooper has been interim superintendent for the past eight months, and White noted that Cooper has previously worked in the special education division at the state Department of Education and has a history of working with emotionally disabled youngsters.

He said he has aligned curriculum at the schools, set up school advisory panels and named a leader for the Louisiana School for the Deaf who is fluent in American Sign Language.

"He has a long history in special education," White said.

But he also said the SSD should have handled unspecified incidents in a "more methodical manner," including bringing in all the parties before decisions were made.

"That was a mistake," White said. "It was a mistake on the part of the SSD and a mistake for which I take responsibility."

In addition, White said it was an "incredible mistake" for Cooper or department staff to communicate directly with BESE members "and it will never happen again."

Cooper's interim term ends when the 2019 Legislature adjourns on June 8.

White said an executive firm will be paid just under $50,000 to find a permanent superintendent after an earlier bid by White and other department leaders failed.

Louisiana, Kansas educators named as finalists for superintendent of Special School District A Louisiana educator and one from Kansas are the two finalists for the job that oversees the Louisiana School for the Deaf and two others.

Controversy over the Louisiana Special Education Center has prompted some parents of students to appear before BESE on Tuesday, with more scheduled Wednesday.

Some parents praised leaders of the center who are under suspension and said those officials made them feel welcome and comfortable when they reluctantly placed their children at the facility.

Tamara Wolfe, whose son attends the center, said she was stunned when the annual Christmas visit to see Santa Claus at a local mall was cancelled last year despite pleas to Cooper.

"And that might have been one of those kids last Christmas," she said.

"If you could tell me as a parent who I am supposed to go to to help me," Wolfe told BESE tearfully. "I don't know of anybody else to go to."

White said that, while controversy at the Alexandria site has sparked a flurry of emails and Facebooks posts in recent weeks, there are no plans to merge the center or move it to Baton Rouge.

He said a study is underway that may result in the state Department of Health playing a bigger role in operations of the center.